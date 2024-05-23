News & Insights

Fletcher Building Executives’ Shareholding Disclosed

May 23, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF) has released an update.

Fletcher Building Limited has issued a disclosure notice for ten of its top executives, including a new initial disclosure for Joseph James Peters II, the Chief Executive of New Zealand Distribution. The notice, dated May 24, 2024, reveals that Peters holds 550 ordinary shares with a beneficial interest in the company. This move provides transparency in accordance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 and signals ongoing compliance with market regulations.

