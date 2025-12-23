FlatexDEGIRO Appoints Jens Möbitz As COO

(RTTNews) - European online brokerage firm flatexDEGIRO on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jens Möbitz as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

The move increases the size of the Group Management Board from three to four members. As COO, Möbitz will oversee Banking Operations and IT, consolidating responsibility for platform reliability, security and operational efficiency under a single executive function.

Möbitz has spent nearly 25 years within the flatexDEGIRO group and currently leads Banking Operations and IT on the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, which he joined in September 2023.

"The operational and technical excellence of our platform is a central component of our value proposition," said Supervisory Board Chairman Hans-Hermann Lotter. He added that bundling operational and technical expertise at the board level will support customer-focused development, platform harmonization and ongoing product innovation.

The Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG will continue to include Oliver Behrens (CEO), Dr. Benon Janos (CFO) and Christiane Strubel (CHRO).

