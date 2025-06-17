Bitcoin Magazine



Flash Releases Free Bitcoin Invoicing Tool with No Fees, KYC, or Custody

Flash, a Bitcoin payment platform, just announced it has launched Flash Invoicing, a completely free, non-custodial, and KYC-free Bitcoin invoicing tool. Designed for freelancers, the platform allows users to send professional invoices without platform fees, identity checks, or third party custody.

According to Deel, a crypto payments company for freelancers, Bitcoin is the most used cryptocurrency in the world for payments. Despite this growth, many freelancers continue to use basic methods such as pasting Bitcoin addresses into PDFs or emails. Some rely on custodial platforms that deduct fees or require identity verification, which can affect both earnings and data privacy.

“We’ve seen too many people paste BTC addresses into documents and call it invoicing,” said the CEO of Flash Pierre Corbin. “It’s messy. It’s risky. And it’s time for something better.”

Flash Invoicing Features:

0% platform fees: no subscriptions or commission

Non-custodial: Bitcoin goes straight to the user’s wallet

No KYC: users maintain full privacy

Professional output: branded PDFs and secure payment links

Integrated dashboard: manage payments, clients, and revenue

Works with Flash ecosystem: including Stores, Donations, Paywalls, and POS

Many Bitcoin invoicing tools charge a percentage per transaction or require a subscription. As a result, freelancers often lose part of their income simply to issue an invoice and receive payment. Flash is aiming to solve this issue.

“Freelancers work hard enough. The last thing they need is a platform skimming off their earnings,” said Corbin. “That’s why we dropped our fee from 1.5% to 0% — and launched the first invoicing tool that’s truly free, without compromising on privacy or control.”

Flash Invoicing allows users to accept Bitcoin payments without relinquishing control, privacy, or revenue. It is integrated with the broader Flash suite, enabling users to manage invoicing alongside features such as setting up stores, receiving donations, or gating premium content.

“As a freelancer myself, I love using the Flash invoicing feature,” stated a freelancer & Flash user. ”It keeps all my clients in one place, allows me to easily edit invoices and track payments. Much more professional than sending a lightning address in the footer of a PDF invoice.”

