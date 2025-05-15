Bitcoin Magazine



Flash Launches Flash 2.0 to Simplify Bitcoin Payments for Businesses Worldwide

Flash, a Bitcoin payment platform, has officially launched Flash 2.0, its latest version designed to simplify and accelerate Bitcoin adoption for businesses. The update introduces a redesigned interface, expanded e-commerce compatibility, and a streamlined setup process that allows merchants to start accepting Bitcoin in just three minutes.

Accepting Bitcoin payments has at times been challenging for businesses, requiring third-party services and lengthy verifications. Flash 2.0 aims to eliminate those hurdles. Businesses can now accept Bitcoin directly, without any intermediaries, technical knowledge, or delays.

In addition to being a payment gateway, Flash 2.0 also serves as a complete monetization tool. It allows online and in-store payments, supports donation options and paywalls for content creators, and lets freelancers send invoices via payment links. For example, a jewelry designer using WooCommerce can accept Bitcoin online, at trade shows through a point-of-sale system, and even monetize digital artwork through donations and premium content, according to the release.

The platform also boasts integrations with major e-commerce platforms like Shopify and WooCommerce, with support for Wix and OpenCart coming soon. According to Flash, this enables compatibility with 95% of online stores globally. Businesses can add Bitcoin as a payment method in just a few clicks and also build full e-commerce sites within Flash if needed.

Flash is fully non-custodial. The company does not hold or process any funds, businesses receive Bitcoin directly. There are no chargebacks or frozen accounts, and the platform does not require Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

The interface has also been overhauled for better usability. Flash 2.0 features a new dashboard, improved mobile compatibility, and a simplified checkout experience.

“The world is waking up to Bitcoin. Just like the internet revolutionized commerce, Bitcoin is reshaping finance,” said the CEO of Flash Pierre Corbin. “Businesses need solutions that are simple, efficient, and truly decentralized. Flash 2.0 is more than just a payment processor—it’s a gateway to the future of digital transactions, putting financial power back into the hands of businesses.”

This post Flash Launches Flash 2.0 to Simplify Bitcoin Payments for Businesses Worldwide first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.