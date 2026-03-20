Flanigan's Gains 22.5% in Three Months: How to Play the Stock?

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. BDL investors have been experiencing some short-term gains from the stock lately, despite its bumpy ride over recent months. Shares of the owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, have gained 22.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 0.4% increase. In the same time frame, the stock also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500’s declines of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively.

A key recent development for BDL was the release of its results for the 13 weeks ended Dec. 27, 2025, announced in February 2026. The company reported solid growth in revenue and profitability, driven mainly by higher restaurant food and package store sales, along with modest gains in franchise-related and other revenues. The improvement was supported by increased restaurant traffic and menu price hikes implemented during fiscal 2025, though restaurant bar sales declined slightly due to softer alcohol consumption trends.

Management noted that pricing actions have helped offset rising food, liquor and labor costs, but emphasized that inflation remains a key headwind, continuing to push up utilities, insurance, cleaning and other operating expenses.

BDL’s Three Months Price Comparison



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Over the past three months, the stock’s performance has remained strong, outperforming its peers like Ark Restaurants Corp. ARKR and Good Times Restaurants Inc. GTIM. Ark Restaurants and Good Times Restaurants’ shares have gained 10.8% and lost 3.2%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Despite several challenges within the restaurant industry, including rising food and labor costs, the favorable share price movement indicates that the company might be able to maintain the positive market momentum at present.

Flanigan's operates a network of 32 establishments comprising restaurants, package liquor stores, combination restaurant/package liquor stores and a sports bar. Additionally, it franchises five units, including two restaurants and three combination restaurant/package liquor stores, all located in South Florida. These multiple store footprints reflect robust growth potential.

Flanigan's Strong Fundamentals Weigh In

Steady customer demand across BDL’s core segments continues to underpin growth. Restaurant food sales remain the primary contributor, benefiting from consistent traffic and higher average checks, while package liquor store sales add a layer of stability. Franchise-related income and other ancillary revenues provide incremental support, creating a well-balanced demand profile that has helped sustain revenue growth and drive improved profitability.

Flanigan’s has also demonstrated meaningful pricing power in navigating a persistently inflationary environment. Menu price increases across food and bar offerings have been implemented to offset rising costs related to food, liquor and labor. While inflation continues to pressure expenses such as utilities, insurance and operating supplies, these pricing actions have enabled BDL to protect margins. Importantly, demand has remained resilient despite these increases, indicating limited customer pushback and supporting continued sales momentum.

Flanigan’s diversified operating structure further enhances its resilience. The combination of company-owned restaurants, package liquor stores, franchised units and limited partnership arrangements provides multiple revenue streams and operational flexibility. This integrated model allows BDL to capture value across both dining and retail channels, while its concentrated presence in South Florida enables strong brand recognition and efficient operations. Together, these factors support stable cash flows and reduce reliance on any single segment for growth.

Challenges Ahead for BDL

Flanigan’s faces persistent cost pressures, as inflation continues to drive higher expenses across food, labor, utilities, insurance and other operating areas, which could weigh on margins if not fully offset by pricing. Additionally, softer alcohol consumption trends present a challenge, particularly impacting bar sales, and could limit growth in a traditionally higher-margin segment if consumer preferences continue to shift away from alcoholic beverages.

Flanigan's Stock’s Valuation

Flanigan’s trailing 12-month EV/Sales of 0.29X is lower than the industry’s average of 4.24X but higher than its five-year median of 0.26X.



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Ark Restaurants and Good Times Restaurants’ trailing 12-month EV/Sales currently stand at 0.11X and 0.08X, respectively, in the same time frame.

Our Final Take on BDL

Flanigan’s recent share price strength suggests that the market is assigning greater weight to the company’s steady operating performance, resilient demand trends and ability to manage inflationary pressures through pricing and execution. At the same time, the stock still appears to be valued more conservatively than the broader industry, implying that the market has yet to fully price in its business stability and earnings potential.

For existing investors, this setup reflects improving sentiment around BDL’s fundamentals and a market view that has become more constructive in recent months. For potential investors, it points to a stock that has already attracted fresh interest but is still being assessed differently from the wider industry. Overall, the recent rally and relative valuation together suggest that Flanigan’s is in the midst of a gradual market re-rating, with future sentiment likely to remain tied to the company’s ability to sustain growth and profitability.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.