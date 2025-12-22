Flanigan`s Enterprises Inc. Profit Climbs In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Flanigan`s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.03 million, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $3.36 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $205.25 million from $187.22 million last year.

Flanigan`s Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.03 Mln. vs. $3.36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.71 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $205.25 Mln vs. $187.22 Mln last year.

