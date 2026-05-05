Markets
SKYY

Flaharty Takes a Fresh Stake in Cloud Computing With $19.1M SKYY Position

May 05, 2026 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by Andy Gould for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC, initiated a new position in the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY), acquiring 163,815 shares during Q1 2026. The estimated transaction value was $19.1 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The position's value at quarter-end was $17.9 million, reflecting price movement over the period.

What else to know

  • This new position makes up 2.2% of Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's reported AUM as of March 31, 2026.
  • Top holdings after the filing:
    • NYSE: MINT: $46.8 million (5.8% of AUM)
    • NYSE: JAAA: $38.4 million (4.8% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ: FTSL: $35.8 million (4.4% of AUM)
    • NYSE: XLF: $31.6 million (3.9% of AUM)
    • NYSE: KORP: $31.5 million (3.9% of AUM)
  • As of May 4, 2026, SKYY shares were trading at $126.64, up about 18% over the past year -- underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 10 percentage points, and trailing its Technology category benchmark by nearly 13 percentage points.

ETF overview

MetricValue
AUM$2.4 billion
Expense ratio0.60%
Dividend yield0.00%
One-year total return (as of 5/4/26)18.30%

ETF snapshot

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) tracks the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index, offering diversified exposure to companies across the cloud sector.

  • Holds equity securities spanning cloud infrastructure, platform, and software providers
  • The fund's rules-based approach provides investors with exposure to both established and emerging players in the space

What this transaction means for investors

Flaharty Asset Management's decision to open a fresh $19.1 million position in SKYY is a meaningful signal -- even if it lands outside the firm's top five holdings. This is a sizable new bet on the cloud computing theme from a firm that appears to favor ETF-driven diversification across its portfolio.

SKYY's recent performance hasn’t been so notable. The ETF is up roughly 18% over the past year, but it has lagged the broader S&P 500 by about 10 percentage points and trailed its own Technology category benchmark by nearly 13 points -- a gap that might give some investors pause. That said, cloud computing's long-term growth story remains compelling. Enterprise cloud spending continues to expand globally, driven by AI adoption, digital transformation, and the ongoing migration away from on-premise servers and data centers.

For retail investors, the appeal of a fund like SKYY is straightforward: it’s a diversified, rules-based way to gain exposure to the cloud sector without betting on a single stock. SKYY holds a broad basket of infrastructure, platform, and software names, which can help smooth out the volatility that comes with picking individual cloud winners. It's worth noting, however, that SKYY's 0.60% expense ratio is meaningfully higher than a broad index fund like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO), which charges just 0.03% -- a real cost consideration for long-term holders who may be weighing a thematic tilt against simpler, cheaper alternatives.

Bottom line: Institutional interest like this is a reminder that even in a sector that's had a bumpy stretch, the long-term thesis around cloud computing continues to attract serious capital.

Should you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2026.

Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SKYY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.