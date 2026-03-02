Flaharty Sold $13 Million of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Key Points

Flaherty sold 524,260 shares of FTGC in the fourth quarter.

Quarter-end value of the position decreased by $14.8 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.

Change represents 1.8% of Flaharty Asset Management’s reportable assets under management (AUM).

Flaherty held 454,421 shares of FTGC at the end of the fourth quarter.

The FTGC stake now represents 1.3% of the fund’s reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

On February 6, 2026, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 524,260 shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 6, 2026, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC reduced its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund. The estimated value of this share sale was $13.6 million, calculated using the average trading price during the quarter. The market value of the firm’s stake fell by $14.8 million over the previous quarter, reflecting both trading and price effects.

What else to know

This was a reduction in the fund’s FTGC position, which now makes up 1.3% of reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: MINT: $45.5 million (5.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT: JAAA: $37.9 million (4.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: FTSL: $35.9 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: RSPG: $34.8 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: XLF: $34.6 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, shares of FTGC were trading at $24.43, up 14.9% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 1.3 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value 30-day SEC yield (as of Feb. 27, 2026) 2.00% Price (as of market close February 5, 2026) $24.43 1-year total return 14.9% Net assets $2.1 billion

ETF snapshot

Actively managed ETF pursuing risk-adjusted returns through diversified exposure to commodity futures, commodity-linked instruments, and swaps.

The portfolio comprises a broad mix of commodity-related holdings, accessed primarily through a wholly owned Cayman Islands subsidiary; its composition is dynamic, based on tactical allocation decisions.

Structured as a U.S.-listed ETF with a focus on global commodities, offering investors an accessible vehicle for commodity diversification with an annualized distribution yield.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that provides broad commodity exposure. The fund employs a tactical allocation strategy, investing in a variety of commodity futures and related instruments to optimize risk-adjusted returns.

With a substantial asset base and a high distribution yield, the fund offers institutional and retail investors an efficient tool for portfolio diversification within the commodities sector. Its flexible mandate and active management aim to capture opportunities across global commodity markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Flaherty made several adjustments to holdings in the fourth quarter. It trimmed around half of its stake in FTGC, a diversified commodities ETF, while also reducing positions in fixed-income ETFs like MINT and JAAA.

It also reduced its position in RSPG, which holds energy stocks. Investors would sell funds exposed to commodities if they expect interest rates to rise. Commodities often perform well when inflation and interest rates are rising, but can underperform in the opposite environment.

With the Federal Reserve pivoting toward rate cuts, it makes sense to lighten positions in funds heavily weighted toward commodities and reallocate capital to assets that may benefit from lower rates.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

