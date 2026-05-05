Flaharty Bets on Commodities By Purchasing 588,000 Shares of the FTGC ETF

Key Points

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added 587,805 shares of FTGC, with an estimated transaction value of $15.19 million based on quarterly average pricing

The FTGC position’s quarter-end value increased by $19.37 million, reflecting both new buying and price appreciation

Post-trade, the fund held 1,042,226 FTGC shares valued at $29.92 million

The position now accounts for 3.71% of the fund’s portfolio, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to a May 4, 2026, SEC filing, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC increased its holding in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) by 587,805 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $15.19 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake rose by $19.37 million, reflecting both the new purchase and price movement.

What else to know

This buy brought the FTGC stake to 3.71% of the fund’s 13F AUM at quarter’s end

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: MINT: $46.83 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: JAAA: $38.39 million (4.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: FTSL: $35.84 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: XLF: $31.64 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: KORP: $31.54 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, FTGC shares were priced at $29.90, up 47.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 20.16 percentage points

FTGC offered a 14.68% annualized dividend yield as of May 5, 2026, and was within 0.28% of its 52-week high

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $ 2.75 billion Price (as of market close May 5, 2026) $29.86 Dividend yield (TTM) 14.70% 1-year total return 46.55%

ETF snapshot

Actively managed ETF seeking total return and risk-adjusted commodity exposure through a diversified basket of commodity futures and related instruments.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent portfolio. Daily liquidity and expense ratio details are available in the fund's prospectus.

Targets investors seeking diversified commodity exposure and income potential within a single fund structure.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is a large, actively managed commodity ETF with a market capitalization of $2.54 billion. The fund employs a tactical strategy, seeking to capture opportunities across global commodity markets while aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. With a robust one-year total return of 47.15% and a high TTM dividend yield, FTGC provides investors with diversified commodity exposure and income potential.

What this transaction means for investors

Flaharty mostly invests in exchange-traded funds that offer reliable dividend payments. The firm more than doubled its FTGC stake during the first quarter. That wasn’t enough to make it a top-five holding, but it’s close. The commodity-focused ETF was the firm’s seventh-largest holding at the end of March.

Flaharty’s investment in the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund is working out well for investors. Shares of the ETF are up by 48.02% since the end of March as the Iran war drags on with no end in sight.

This ETF has a relatively high expense ratio, but that’s because it’s actively managed and not following an index. The portfolio is constructed with the goal of maintaining a consistent level of risk. First Trust regularly adjusts its portfolio in response to market movements instead of adhering to a static allocation.

The FTGC ETF isn’t focused on any particular type of commodity. Instead, it selects 10 to 35 distinct commodities from a constantly changing list.

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Cory Renauer has positions in Janus Detroit Street Trust - Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.