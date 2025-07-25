Flagstar Financial Net Loss Narrows In Q2

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Financial, Inc. (FLG), a regional financial services holding company, on Friday announced that its second-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed compared with the previous year.
For the second quarter, net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $78 million from $333 million last year.
Loss per share was $0.19 versus $1.14 last year.
Adjusted net loss narrowed to $60 million from $308 million in the previous year.
Adjusted loss per share was $0.14 versus $1.05 last year.
Net interest income declined to $1.14 billion from $1.55 million last year.
Non-interest income declined to $77 million from $114 million in the previous year.
Revenue increased to $496 million from $671 million in the prior year.
In the pre-market trading, 2.07% higher at $12.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.