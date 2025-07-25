Flagstar Financial Net Loss Narrows In Q2

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Financial, Inc. (FLG), a regional financial services holding company, on Friday announced that its second-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $78 million from $333 million last year.

Loss per share was $0.19 versus $1.14 last year.

Adjusted net loss narrowed to $60 million from $308 million in the previous year.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.14 versus $1.05 last year.

Net interest income declined to $1.14 billion from $1.55 million last year.

Non-interest income declined to $77 million from $114 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased to $496 million from $671 million in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, 2.07% higher at $12.30 on the New York Stock Exchange.

