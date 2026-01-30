Flagstar Bank Returns To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with a net loss of $196 million, or $0.47 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $30 million, or $0.06 per share.

Net interest income rose 1% year-on-year to $467 million, while total revenue, including non-interest income, fell to $557 million from $625 million.

The provision for credit losses declined sharply to $3 million from $145 million a year ago.

"In addition to returning to profitability during the fourth quarter, we also had positive operating leverage, which we expect to continue in 2026. Our return to profitability during the fourth quarter is a significant milestone in the Bank's turnaround, but it is only one of several positive trends, including continued growth in the C&I portfolio, NIM expansion coupled with an increase in net interest income, ongoing expense management, and an improving credit quality profile," said Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph M. Otting.

Flagstar Bank shares rose more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $13.54, up 4.64% on Thursday.

