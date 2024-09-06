FL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.92, changing hands as low as $25.96 per share. Foot Locker, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.6801 per share, with $35.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.23.

