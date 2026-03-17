FJTSY vs. NOW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Computers - IT Services stocks have likely encountered both Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY) and ServiceNow (NOW). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Fujitsu Ltd. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while ServiceNow has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that FJTSY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

FJTSY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.01, while NOW has a forward P/E of 27.88. We also note that FJTSY has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16.

Another notable valuation metric for FJTSY is its P/B ratio of 3.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NOW has a P/B of 9.27.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FJTSY's Value grade of B and NOW's Value grade of D.

FJTSY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NOW, so it seems like value investors will conclude that FJTSY is the superior option right now.

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Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.