FIZZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.24, changing hands as high as $49.51 per share. National Beverage Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FIZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $43.7441 per share, with $55.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.14.
