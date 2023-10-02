Fixed Income Struggles Amid Fed Hawkishness

Fixed income posted its worst quarterly performance in over a year as the market has been reducing odds of rate cuts, while increasing odds of additional hikes and extending its estimate of the duration of tight policy. This also led to the first quarterly decline in equities this year.

Yields on long-duration Treasuries are now at their highest level since 2007. Fed hawkishness is even neutering positive reactions to benign economic data as evidenced by the recent low PCE print. Fixed income was initially bid up, however this strength was sold into as most bonds finished the day unchanged. Some additional reasons may be the recent rise in oil which could handcuff the Fed from pivoting, huge supply of Treasuries hitting the market over the next couple of quarters, and uncertainty over the government shutdown.

In terms of fixed income performance, short-duration assets are outperforming, while long-duration assets are hitting new lows. Many strategists are now saying that yields will rise further with the 10Y going past 5%.

The contrarian case is that the Fed is close to the end of its tightening cycle and that the economy is finally starting to show signs of contraction. Thus, investors should buy on the dip to take advantage of these elevated yields.

Finsum: Fixed income and equities both performed poorly in Q3. For fixed income, here are some of the factors behind the weakness.

