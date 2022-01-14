FIW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Water ETF (Symbol: FIW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.08, changing hands as low as $86.66 per share. First Trust Water shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIW's low point in its 52 week range is $71.22 per share, with $95.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.79.

