Fiverr's Marketplace Under Pressure: What's the Path Forward?

Fiverr International FVRR operates a digital marketplace connecting businesses with freelancers across more than 750 service categories. The platform's traditional model enables buyers to browse service listings called "Gigs" and hire freelancers for discrete projects, creating a transaction-based ecosystem built on volume and accessibility. This structure historically positioned Fiverr as a go-to destination for small businesses seeking affordable digital services.



The core marketplace business faces mounting pressure as buyer attrition accelerates. Annual active buyers declined 11.7% year over year to 3.3 million as of Sept. 30, while marketplace revenues fell 2% to $73.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. This double-digit buyer decline signals meaningful weakness in the platform's traditional customer base.



However, monetization trends are moving in the opposite direction. Annual spend per buyer increased 11.7% to $330, indicating Fiverr retains higher-value customers even as lower-intent buyers exit. This divergence reflects broader demand shifts across digital services. Commoditized tasks are increasingly handled internally as AI tools lower execution barriers, reducing demand for simple outsourced work. In contrast, complex projects in AI development and enterprise services see solid traction. Fiverr's Dynamic Matching and Managed Services align with this shift, delivering 22% and 65% GMV growth, respectively, with average project sizes of $2,200 and $17,000.



Fiverr is navigating a delicate shift from a high-volume marketplace to a more premium services platform. The near-term risk lies in buyer attrition outpacing the adoption of upmarket offerings. Long-term sustainability hinges on whether higher-value engagements can scale fast enough to stabilize revenues before legacy demand weakens further.

FVRR Faces Intense Competition

Fiverr’s marketplace pressure reflects broader shifts across workforce platforms, though peers Upwork UPWK and Adecco AHEXY are positioned differently. Upwork operates a similar freelance marketplace but focuses on enterprise clients and longer-term, hourly engagements, giving Upwork greater protection from commoditization. Adecco follows a different path as a traditional staffing firm transitioning toward digital talent solutions. Adecco’s expansion into flexible and tech-driven staffing overlaps with Fiverr’s upmarket push, while Upwork continues to compete for higher-value digital work, intensifying pressure across the premium end of the market.

FVRR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Fiverr have declined 39.9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s return of 0.2%.

FVRR’s Past Six-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr shares appear cheap as they are trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 1.24X compared to the broader Zacks industry's forward sales multiple of 2.15X. FVRR carries a Value Score of B.

FVRR’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FVRR’s 2025 EPS is pegged at 76 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 18.75% increase from the previous year.

Fiverr International Price and Consensus

Fiverr International price-consensus-chart | Fiverr International Quote

FVRR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adecco SA (AHEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.