Fiverr Unveils Winter 2025 Product Updates to Enhance Flexibility for Businesses and Freelancers

Fiverr announces new features enhancing collaboration for businesses and freelancers, including Team Accounts and Fiverr Pro subscription plans.

Quiver AI Summary

Fiverr has announced new updates in its 2025 Winter Product Release aimed at enhancing support for businesses and freelancers, providing greater flexibility and control over their work. CEO Micha Kaufman emphasized that these changes reflect Fiverr's evolution from a marketplace for small digital services to a platform for major companies tackling complex projects. The introduction of the Team Account feature allows for streamlined collaboration among team members, while new Fiverr Pro subscription plans offer businesses increasing benefits based on order volume, including access to vetted talent and specialized support. Fiverr's mission continues to democratize access to talent, with a wide array of skill categories available to meet the diverse needs of its global customer base, which includes both small businesses and Fortune 500 companies.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the Team Account feature enhances collaboration for businesses and freelancers, allowing them to scale operations efficiently.

Launch of Fiverr Pro Subscriptions with tiered benefits provides businesses with optimized tools and support as they grow, catering to varying levels of engagement.

Fiverr's transformation into a platform for large companies signifies its expanding market presence and capability to handle complex projects.

Millennial and Fortune 500 companies using Fiverr demonstrate the platform's versatility and appeal across a broad customer base, enhancing brand credibility.

Potential Negatives

The introduction of Fiverr Pro subscription plans may alienate smaller businesses or freelancers who cannot afford or do not wish to pay for premium services, potentially limiting their access to certain features.

The emphasis on team collaboration and managing communication may suggest that previous tools were insufficient, indicating potential past inadequacies in the platform's offerings.

The announcement might raise concerns about the platform becoming increasingly complex, which could overwhelm users and detract from the user-friendly experience that Fiverr has traditionally prided itself on.

FAQ

What are the new features in Fiverr's 2025 Winter Product Release?

The release includes Team Accounts for better collaboration and new subscription plans for Fiverr Pro that enhance business benefits.

How does the Team Account feature benefit freelancers?

The Team Account allows freelancers to collaborate efficiently, manage projects, and streamline workflows by adding team members under one account.

What is Fiverr Pro and what new plans are available?

Fiverr Pro offers subscription plans that provide businesses with access to vetted talent, hiring support, and various growth-driven tools.

Who can access the Fiverr Pro Essential plan for free?

Loyal clients who order services worth $1,000 or more annually are eligible to access the Fiverr Pro Essential plan at no cost.

How does Fiverr aim to support large businesses?

Fiverr provides tailored business solutions, helping large companies find the right talent and tools to thrive and grow flexibly.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FVRR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $FVRR stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), today announced a slew of new updates from its 2025 Winter Product Release to support growing businesses and freelancers while giving them even more flexibility and control over the way they work.





The Fiverr we know today is a culmination of years of understanding what businesses and freelancers need to thrive,” said Micha Kaufman, CEO and Founder of Fiverr. “Over the years, Fiverr has become more than a marketplace for small digital services and is now the platform that the world’s largest companies use for complex projects. With new changes across the general marketplace and with Fiverr Pro, we’re excited to have designed a solution that not only encourages companies to scale and succeed with the best talent on the market but also gives more control to the freelancers and agencies looking to grow their business on the platform.”







Team Account







Freelancers and agencies can now seamlessly collaborate and create a business:









Team Account



: A highly-requested feature that empowers both businesses and professionals to have more efficient control of their work on the platform as they evolve and grow. From project management and streamlining workflows to managing communications with clients, Team Account provides businesses and individual freelancers the ability to scale their work,expand their bandwidth, and manage their workload on the platform by adding members to their team to collaborate on projects confidently under a unified account.













Fiverr Pro Subscriptions







On Fiverr Pro, new subscription plans have been designed to reward businesses with increasingly valuable benefits as their order volume grows. As businesses engage with Fiverr talent, they’ll unlock a range of features that drive growth and scale their operations, from the most essential to advanced:









Fiverr Pro Essential:



This plan offers vetted talent, hands-on hiring support, and tools for team collaboration. It also includes ways to maximize costs with a satisfaction guarantee, free shortlisting, and a 25% discount on Fiverr’s new expert sourcing service. Loyal clients ordering services worth $1,000 and more annually are eligible to access this plan at no cost.











This plan offers vetted talent, hands-on hiring support, and tools for team collaboration. It also includes ways to maximize costs with a satisfaction guarantee, free shortlisting, and a 25% discount on Fiverr’s new expert sourcing service. Loyal clients ordering services worth $1,000 and more annually are eligible to access this plan at no cost.





Fiverr Pro Advanced:



Designed for larger businesses, this plan includes all Essential benefits plus extended access to tools like seamless contract signing, worker classification audits and background checks to ensure that every project meets customers’ business and operational standards. In addition, customers receive dedicated support and strategic consultation from a Business Success Manager.











Learn more about





Fiverr





and





Fiverr Pro





.







About Fiverr







Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skill categories, ranging from AI to programming and 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, and from video animation to architecture.





Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting





fiverr.com





, reading our





blog





, and following us on





Instagram







,







X





, and





Facebook





.







Press Contacts:







Jenny Chang





Tommy Lee









press@fiverr.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d161dbed-6b8c-47a2-834b-f592ed7c0286





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.