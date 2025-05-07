Fiverr International Earnings Up In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), an Israel-based online marketplace for freelance services, on Wednesday reported slightly higher net income for the first quarter, with double-digit growth in revenues, boosted by a surge in its services revenue.

For the quarter, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders rose to $0.798 million from $0.788 million, while earnings per share stood at $0.02.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter climbed to $19.4 million from $16.02 million in the prior year. However, operating loss widened to $5.2 million from $4.16 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the first quarter increased 14.6 percent to $107.19 million. Marketplace revenue slid by 0.8 percent to $77.7 million, while Services revenue surged 94% to $29.5 million.

Looking ahead, the company has increased the lower end of its 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts, driven by strong first-quarter performance, efficient cost management, and expense timing, while remaining cautious amid economic uncertainty.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue to range between $105 million and $109 million, representing 11 to 15 percent year-over-year growth. The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA to range between $20 million and $22 million.

For the full year 2025, the company expects revenue to range between $425 million and $438 million, representing 9% to 12% year-over-year growth. The company foresees adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 to be in the range of $84 million - $90 million.

Tuesday, Fiverr stock had closed at $26.79, 1.86 higher on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after market hours, the stock traded 0.04% higher before ending the trade at $26.80.

