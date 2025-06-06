Five9 Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) underwent analysis by 18 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Five9, presenting an average target of $40.67, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A 19.61% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $50.59.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Five9. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jackson Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $35.00 - Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $33.00 $60.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $35.00 $55.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $55.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $52.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $28.00 $45.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $36.00 $58.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $45.00 Lauren Lieberman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $48.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $42.00 $55.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five9. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Five9's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five9 analyst ratings.

Discovering Five9: A Closer Look

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

A Deep Dive into Five9's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Five9's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.24% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Five9's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five9's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, Five9 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

