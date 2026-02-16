Five9 to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Five9, Inc. FIVN is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb 19.

The company expects revenues in the band of $294.7-$300.7 million for the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $297.71 million for the quarter, suggesting a 6.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of 76-80 cents per share for the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 79 cents, indicating a 1.3% year-over-year increase. The figure has remained unchanged over the past 60 days.

FIVN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.09%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence FIVN’s Q4 Results

Five9’s fourth-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from sustained momentum in its enterprise AI revenues. In the last reported financial results for the third quarter, enterprise AI revenues jumped 41% year over year and accounted for 11% of its enterprise subscription sales. This trend is likely to have carried into the fourth quarter as the company continues to push toward AI-based solutions — an area that not only attracts higher-value contracts but also supports long-term profitability.

Strategic partnerships also seem to have contributed significantly to Five9’s fourth-quarter growth. Ties with big names like Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Verint and Google help the company build more tailored AI tools and improve its integration across platforms. This is anticipated to have helped FIVN win new clients and hold on to existing ones in the to-be-reported quarter.

Macroeconomic headwinds, such as persistent inflation, still-high interest rates and currency fluctuations, are expected to have affected Five9’s performance in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says About FIVN’s Q4 Earnings

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FIVN this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

Five9 carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Credo Technology Group CRDO has an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Credo Technology Group is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, revised upward by 18 cents over the past seven days. Estimates for Credo Technology Group’s EPS for the third quarter indicate a year-over-year increase of 284%.

MongoDB MDB is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.47 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s EPS for the fourth quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.

Arlo Technologies ARLO is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arlo Technologies’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 60 days. Estimates for Arlo Technologies’ fourth-quarter EPS call for year-over-year growth of 60%.

