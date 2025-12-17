Markets
FIVN

Five9 Names Amit Mathradas CEO

December 17, 2025 — 09:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Five9, Inc. (FIVN), which provides an Intelligent CX Platform, on Wednesday said its Board has named Amit Mathradas as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from February 2, 2026.

Mathradas will replace Board Chairman Mike Burkland, who announced in July that he will retire from the CEO role. Burkland will continue as a Board member and assist with the transition.

Mathradas previously led Nintex as Chief Executive Officer.

The Board said the appointment followed an extensive CEO search led by a committee of independent directors with support from a nationally recognized executive search firm.

In the pre-market trading, Five9 is 1.07% higher at $21.74 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.