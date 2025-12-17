Five9 Names Amit Mathradas CEO

(RTTNews) - Five9, Inc. (FIVN), which provides an Intelligent CX Platform, on Wednesday said its Board has named Amit Mathradas as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from February 2, 2026.

Mathradas will replace Board Chairman Mike Burkland, who announced in July that he will retire from the CEO role. Burkland will continue as a Board member and assist with the transition.

Mathradas previously led Nintex as Chief Executive Officer.

The Board said the appointment followed an extensive CEO search led by a committee of independent directors with support from a nationally recognized executive search firm.

In the pre-market trading, Five9 is 1.07% higher at $21.74 on the Nasdaq.

