Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - After announcing the results of its two-year note auction earlier on Monday, the Treasury Department revealed that its auction of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted above average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 0.394 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.

The Treasury sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 0.535 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.

The Treasury revealed earlier in the day that its auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted strong demand.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday.

