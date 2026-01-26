Five Star Bancorp Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $17.64 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $13.32 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.7% to $43.49 million from $35.16 million last year.

Five Star Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.64 Mln. vs. $13.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $43.49 Mln vs. $35.16 Mln last year.

