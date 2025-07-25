Five Point Q2 Revenue Drops 85 Percent

Key Points - Consolidated GAAP revenue dropped sharply to $7.5 million in Q2 2025, an 85.4% decline from Q2 2024.

- Net income attributable to Five Point fell to $3.3 million, down 77.6% compared to Q2 2024.

- The company reaffirmed its full-year consolidated net income guidance for fiscal 2025, in line with fiscal 2024 results ($177.6 million).

Five Point, Llc (NYSE:FPH), a master-planned community developer active in key California markets, reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on July 24. GAAP revenue was $7.5 million, and net income attributable to Five Point was $3.3 million. Consolidated revenue was $7.5 million for the period. and Net income attributable to the company was $3.3 million. Management described the results as "in line with our expectations." Management confirmed full-year guidance aligning with fiscal 2024 consolidated net income of $177.6 million. The quarter underscored Five Point’s continued focus on liquidity, ongoing capital discipline, and efforts to diversify earnings streams.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted $0.05 $0.21 (76.2%) Revenue $7.5 million $51.2 million (85.4%) Net Income $8.6 million $38.2 million (77.5%) Net Income Attributable to Five Point, Llc $3.3 million $14.7 million (77.6%) Great Park Venture Land Sales – Aggregate Purchase Price $63.6 million N/A

Business Overview and Recent Strategic Focus

Five Point, Llc is a developer of large-scale, mixed-use communities in major, supply-constrained California markets such as Orange County, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Its business targets the creation and sale of residential and commercial land as well as management services for its various master-planned communities. Core holdings include Great Park Neighborhoods, Valencia, and the San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick.

The company's recent strategy has prioritized sustaining liquidity, disciplined development sequencing, and growing through partnerships—especially joint ventures. A significant focus area continues to be managing regulatory hurdles, planning for phased community build-outs, and maintaining relationships with homebuilders. Key success factors include regulatory and environmental compliance, pacing land sale activity to market demand, and leveraging its positions in high-demand California regions. The planned acquisition of Hearthstone, a national land banking business, aims to diversify income streams.

Quarter Highlights and Notable Events

The second quarter performance reflected the company's model, in which land sales are large and infrequent, resulting in "lumpy" reported results. Consolidated GAAP revenue declined sharply due to minimal direct land sales and lower management service revenue compared to the prior year. The vast majority of recognized income came from equity in earnings from unconsolidated ventures, particularly the 37.5% stake in the Great Park Venture, which supplied $16.7 million in equity income. The Great Park Venture executed a land sale of 82 homesites on 5.7 acres for $63.6 million—translating to about $11.2 million per acre.

This quarter's land sale activity at the Great Park was much lower than the prior quarter, when there was a sale of 325 homesites for $278.9 million. Homebuilder activity also slowed: builders sold 112 homes at Great Park (compared with 233 in Q1 2025) and 47 homes at Valencia (down from 69 in Q1 2025). There were no significant operating contributions or property sales reported at the San Francisco Shipyard or Candlestick in the period, where planning and regulatory processes continue.

The company maintained a strong liquidity profile, ending the quarter with $456.6 million in cash and $581.6 million in total liquidity, including an undrawn revolving credit facility. The ratio of debt to total capitalization was 19.1%, while net debt to total capitalization (non-GAAP) was 3.0%. Management continued to field questions about the high cash balances versus outstanding debt, explaining that repayment penalties make early settlement unattractive and that the cash was earning "over 4%" annual returns as of Q1 2025. Nevertheless, the negative carry from this structure remains a concern among investors and a drag on efficiency.

The Great Park segment contributed $53.0 million in profit, while Valencia and San Francisco segments posted losses. All commercial assets had been sold from the business as of December 2024, eliminating a previous source of profit. Selling, general, and administrative expenses (GAAP) climbed to $15.6 million, a 28% increase from the same period in 2024.

The period also brought an important announcement: Five Point signed an agreement to acquire Hearthstone, Inc. for $56.25 million. Management indicated this acquisition should generate new recurring revenue streams and expand partnerships with institutional investors. However, the benefit from this diversification will not be realized until the transaction closes and operations ramp up in the second half of the year.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Considerations for Investors

No additional, firm guidance was provided for revenue or segment-level contributions.

Investors should monitor several evolving factors in future quarters. The pace and pricing of land sales within the Great Park Neighborhoods remain critical to profitability given the company's outsized reliance on this asset. Execution of the Hearthstone acquisition and realization of meaningful recurring fees will be important markers for progress on diversification. Continued regulatory and entitlement progress, particularly in San Francisco and Los Angeles, could create medium-term growth opportunities or persistent delays. Finally, scrutiny will remain on the company's fixed overhead versus actual revenue delivery, especially if sluggish demand or regulatory delays persist into late 2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

