Five Below's Traffic & Ticket Growth Drives Broad-Based Momentum

Five Below, Inc. FIVE is leveraging a dual-engine growth model, with both traffic and ticket expansion contributing to its strong sales momentum. In fiscal 2025, the company’s customer-focused strategy, improved marketing and enhanced store execution have driven meaningful increases in store visits and higher spending per transaction, reinforcing a well-rounded and resilient demand profile.



A key pillar of this momentum is strong and broad-based traffic growth. The company reported gains across all 170 districts, store vintages and income cohorts, with new and existing customers contributing meaningfully. Enhanced marketing efforts, particularly through social media and creator content, alongside improved in-store execution and better inventory availability, have driven higher visits and stronger conversions.



At the same time, ticket growth has remained robust, supported by higher average unit retail and expanding basket sizes. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, comparable ticket rose 8% year over year, reflecting the success of Five Below’s merchandising strategy and simplified pricing architecture. Customers are increasingly responding to curated assortments and compelling value across price points, which is encouraging higher spend per visit.



The combined impacts of these drivers are clearly visible in performance. Fourth-quarter comparable sales rose 15.4%, supported by a 7% increase in transactions, alongside ticket growth. Notably, this balanced contribution was sustained throughout the year, with fiscal 2025 comps rising nearly 13%, driven by traffic and ticket expansion, underscoring the scalability of the model.



Looking ahead, management remains confident in sustaining this momentum. For fiscal 2026, FIVE expects comparable sales growth of 3-5%, supported by continued strength in both traffic and ticket. With ongoing investments in marketing, customer engagement and product newness, Five Below is well-positioned to drive durable traffic gains and steady ticket expansion, reinforcing its long-term growth trajectory.

FIVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Five Below, which competes with Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI and Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW, has seen its shares skyrocket 210.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 18.2%. Meanwhile, shares of Bath & Body Works have declined 33.3%, while Build-A-Bear Workshop has increased 12.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Five Below is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.40X, up from the industry average of 1.70X. FIVE is trading at a premium to Bath & Body Works (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 0.57) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (0.87).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 20.2%, whereas the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 13.5%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 12 cents and 17 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Five Below currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.