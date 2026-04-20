Five Below's Pricing Strategy Boosts AUR & Revenue Growth

Five Below, Inc. FIVE is leveraging a refined pricing strategy to drive higher average unit retail (AUR) and sustained revenue growth. While the company remains rooted in its value-focused heritage, it has successfully expanded beyond the traditional $5 price point, introducing a wider range of products at $7, $10 and $15. This evolution allows FIVE to capture incremental spending while maintaining its strong appeal among value-conscious shoppers, with nearly 80% of units still sold at $5 and below.



A critical element of this strategy is the emphasis on relative value. Management highlighted that higher-priced items are carefully curated to justify their price through quality, bundling or uniqueness. By ensuring that these products remain competitively priced versus alternatives, Five Below has gained customer acceptance for a broader pricing architecture, reinforcing trust while expanding margins.



Equally important is the merchandising approach. Rather than isolating higher-priced products in a separate section, the company integrates them within relevant categories, allowing customers to directly compare value. This shift improves product visibility and enhances perceived affordability, ultimately supporting higher ticket sizes and AUR growth.



The impacts are already visible in the performance metrics. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, comparable sales rose 15.4% year over year, supported by both transaction growth and an 8% increase in comparable ticket, driven largely by AUR expansion. This demonstrates that customers are not only visiting more frequently but also spending more per visit.



Looking ahead, Five Below’s pricing strategy positions it for sustained revenue growth. By maintaining a strong base of products at $5 and below while selectively expanding into higher price tiers, the company is effectively widening its addressable market. This balanced approach strengthens its value proposition while unlocking avenues for top-line and margin expansion.

BBWI & BBW’s Pricing Strategy vs. FIVE

Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI indicated that its pricing strategy is centered on reducing the reliance on heavy discounting while improving pricing power through innovation. Bath & Body Works stated that it has relied too often on deeper and more frequent discounts in the past and does not intend to use such aggressive discounting as a primary growth lever going forward. Instead, Bath & Body Works expects average unit retail improvements from innovative products, which will not be included in major promotions, while keeping overall promotional intensity broadly consistent. This reflects a shift toward a more disciplined approach, where stronger product and brand positioning support better realized pricing.



Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW indicated that higher dollars per transaction were driven by selective price increases and an improved product mix, which helped offset traffic-related pressures. Build-A-Bear emphasized that these pricing actions contributed to growth in average unit retail while managing external challenges, such as tariffs. Additionally, Build-A-Bear noted that margin performance was partially supported by these selective price increases, highlighting a measured approach to pricing rather than broad-based hikes.

FIVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Five Below has seen its shares skyrocket 247.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 29%.



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From a valuation standpoint, FIVE is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.42X, up from the industry average of 1.78X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 20.2%, whereas the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 13.5%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 94 cents and $1.38, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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Five Below currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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