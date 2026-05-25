Five Below vs. Vince Holding: Which Retail Stock Has More Upside?

Five Below, Inc. FIVE and Vince Holding Corp. VNCE are operating in the retail space with strong momentum and improving operational execution. Five Below is rapidly scaling as a value-focused trend retailer targeting younger consumers, whereas Vince Holding is executing a premium-brand transformation centered around direct-to-consumer growth, brand elevation and international expansion. The key question for investors is which company offers the stronger growth opportunity in the current retail environment.

The Case for FIVE

Five Below continues to strengthen its position in value retail through disciplined execution, trend-focused merchandising and deeper customer engagement. The company has sharpened its focus on Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennial families by offering relevant products, constant newness and an engaging store experience. Management also emphasized a shift toward social media, creator content and more targeted communication, helping the brand connect with customers where they spend time and drive repeat visits.



A major strength behind Five Below’s momentum is its ability to execute quickly and consistently across merchandising, marketing and store operations. The company is also benefiting from its omnichannel and digital engagement strategy. Five Below has shifted marketing efforts toward social media platforms where its target customers spend most of their time. At the same time, the company is expanding convenience through initiatives such as third-party delivery and buy online, pick up in store. Management believes these capabilities can attract new customers, improve repeat visits and strengthen customer relationships over time.



The company’s merchandising and pricing strategy continues to support customer engagement and value perception. Around 80% of products remain priced at $5 or below, preserving its core value positioning, while selective expansion into higher price points such as $7, $10 and $15 has supported growth in average unit retail. Combined with consistent product innovation and a diversified merchandise assortment, this strategy continues to support stronger sales trends.



Another attractive feature of the investment story is the company’s long runway for store expansion and category growth. Five Below continues to see significant white-space opportunities across the country while remaining disciplined in selecting locations and executing grand openings. The company is also evolving its store layout and merchandise presentation to better reflect how customers shop. In addition, management sees continued opportunity in categories such as toys, games, beauty, room décor, accessories and seasonal products, all of which support broader customer appeal and stronger traffic trends.



Five Below had earlier unveiled plans to open 150 net new stores and invest $230-$250 million in fiscal 2026 toward store expansion, supply-chain improvements and technology upgrades. With a differentiated retail concept, strong execution, expanding customer engagement and a sizable growth opportunity ahead, the company appears well positioned to continue delivering meaningful long-term shareholder value.

The Case for VNCE

Vince Holding continues to build momentum through the strength of its direct-to-consumer business and customer-facing initiatives. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, direct-to-consumer sales increased 10.4%, driven by strong performances across both e-commerce and stores. Management said the performance was supported by efforts to improve the customer experience and strategic pricing actions.



The company’s pricing actions also stood out against a difficult tariff backdrop. Despite roughly $8 million of incremental tariff costs in fiscal 2025, Vince Holding implemented strategic price increases while maintaining unit sales, which management said validated the strength and quality of its product. The company also diversified sourcing across Asia and globally while working with manufacturing partners to maintain quality standards.



Vince Holding is also expanding its growth opportunities through category expansion initiatives. In spring 2026, the company expects to add handbags, tailored clothing, belts and accessories through its drop-ship program, creating revenue opportunities with minimal inventory risk. At the same time, Vince Holding continues scaling its men’s business, which now represents roughly 24% of total sales, with management targeting long-term penetration closer to 30% through broader assortments and deeper wholesale partnerships.



International expansion and brand engagement also remain important areas of focus. Vince Holding stated that its Marylebone store in London exceeded expectations, reinforcing confidence in future international flagship opportunities, particularly in Paris, over the next two years. The partnership with Authentic Brands Group also provides Vince Holding with additional strategic advantages. The relationship helps expand the brand’s reach through new licensing opportunities, marketing collaborations and category extensions while allowing the company to focus on operating and growing the core business.



Vince Holding’s fiscal 2026 guidance calls for sales growth of 3-6%, reflecting management’s confidence in its broader growth strategy. The outlook is supported by momentum across its direct-to-consumer business, category expansion, men’s growth and selective international opportunities. With improving profitability trends, expanding product offerings and stronger customer engagement, Vince Holding appears positioned to continue building value as its growth strategy develops.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for FIVE & VNCE?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS implies growth of 11.4% and 19.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 9.5% rise in sales and 14.3% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current and next fiscal year has increased two cents over the past seven days to $7.97 and $9.11, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vince Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and EPS implies growth of 4.5% and decline of 15.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5% rise in sales and 43.2% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current and next fiscal year has been unchanged at 37 cents and 53 cents, respectively, over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Performances of FIVE & VNCE

Shares of Five Below have jumped 16.6% in the year-to-date period, whereas Vince Holding has gained 3.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Valuations of FIVE & VNCE

Five Below is trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 2.23, above its median of 1.84 in the past year. Vince Holding’s forward 12-month P/S multiple sits at 0.17, above its median of 0.11 in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIVE or VNCE: Which is the Better Bet Now?

Five Below emerges as the stronger investment candidate, supported by accelerating comparable sales growth, expanding store count, stronger earnings momentum and a highly scalable value-focused business model. Its trend-driven merchandising, social-led customer engagement and evolving pricing strategy continue driving traffic and higher customer spending. While Vince Holding is making progress through direct-to-consumer growth, category expansion and international opportunities, Five Below’s stronger operational execution, faster growth profile and superior profitability outlook make it the better option for investors seeking long-term upside potential.



Both Five Below and Vince Holding currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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