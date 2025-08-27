Key Points Revenue (GAAP) surged 23.7% year over year to $1.03 billion, decisively beating management’s prior guidance.

Comparable sales (comps) jumped 12.4%.

Full-year sales and earnings guidance was raised, despite cost pressure from tariffs and slower store expansion.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), the fast-growing discount retailer known for targeting tweens and teens with trendy, low-priced merchandise, reported second quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 27, 2025. The headline news was a substantial beat on both sales (GAAP) and earnings (non-GAAP). Revenue rose to $1,026.8 million, far ahead of the company’s forecast, and non-GAAP earnings per share landed at $0.81, also well above expectations. Comparable sales jumped 12.4%, a sharp acceleration from the prior year period. The company raised its full-year guidance as a result. Analysts and investors had expected a solid quarter, but the results exceeded even the upper end of management’s own outlook. Despite the strong demand, challenges remain with profit margins, as inflation and tariffs continue to pressure costs. Overall, the quarter showed strong demand, continued growth in the company’s store base, and persistent, though manageable, cost headwinds.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.81 $0.54 50.0% Revenue $1,026.8 million $830.1 million 23.7% Adjusted Operating Income $55.1 million $37.0 million 49.1% Adjusted Net Income $44.8 million $29.7 million 50.8% Comparable Sales Growth 12.4% N/A N/A

Company Overview and Key Business Drivers

Five Below operates discount retail stores that sell a wide range of trend-driven products, primarily targeting young shoppers. It offers merchandise across eight “worlds,” including candy, tech accessories, room décor, style items, toys and collectibles, and more. Most products are priced at $5 or below, with some items above $5.

The company’s formula depends on quickly adapting to emerging trends with low-priced, high-appeal goods and scaling this through regular, aggressive store openings. Its bright, playful in-store experience and wide product variety attract high foot traffic, especially among younger consumers. Success hinges on staying on top of trends, maintaining attractive price points, managing costs, and opening new stores efficiently. Long-term growth potential depends upon its ability to expand nationwide while holding onto its value-oriented brand.

Quarter in Detail: Sales Growth, Profit Trends, Strategic Moves

During Q2 FY2025, Five Below saw GAAP revenue rise sharply to $1,026.8 million, up 23.7% from the prior year. This growth was driven by a 12.4% increase in comparable sales. This compares the current performance to prior-year results on a like-for-like basis, and it is often used to gauge a retailer’s core momentum separate from new store openings. The actual revenue (GAAP) and comparable sales growth both easily cleared prior guidance: management had predicted $975 million to $995 million in revenue and 7% to 9% comparable sales growth.

The strength in sales came despite a still-tough environment for profit margins. Adjusted operating income was $55.1 million, compared to $37.0 million in Q2 fiscal year 2024, indicating that dollar profits (GAAP net income) improved alongside higher sales. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.81, up from $0.54 in Q2 FY2024 (adjusted, non-GAAP), and well beyond the company’s expectations at the beginning of the quarter. Net income on a GAAP basis reached $42.8 million, an increase from $33.0 million a year ago.

Several factors contributed to this outperformance. Management credits the focus on constantly refreshing its assortment (“curating Wow! newness”), simple price points, better in-stock levels, and more efficient product flows into stores. These helped meet fast-changing demand among its core customers -- tweens, teens, and their families drawn by low prices and current trends. Management noted particular operational flexibility when faced with the effects of tariffs, allowing it to adapt sourcing strategies to limit cost impacts without sacrificing value.

Store openings continued, but at a somewhat slower pace than in prior years. Five Below added 32 net new stores, bringing the total to 1,858, an increase of 11.5% from a year earlier. Year-to-date, 87 new stores have opened, compared to 123 at this point last year. Despite the slower pace, the company affirmed its plan to open about 150 net new stores in FY2025. While this is a reduction from FY2024’s total of 227, the expansion still represents an aggressive push into new markets. Store count expansion remains a vital sales driver, with management reiterating a long-term vision for over 3,500 stores.

Five Below’s strategy continues to emphasize extreme value, with over 80% of items priced at $5 or below. Management highlighted efforts to simplify price ranges, maintain strong perceived value, and improve the company’s ability to keep products stocked. Though previous quarters noted ongoing strength in candy (such as novelty candies and bulk packs), style, toys and collectibles (like blind bags and plushies), room décor, and tech accessories (including phone chargers and headphones).

However, persistent cost pressures affected margins. Tariffs on imported goods and increased store labor costs weighed on both gross and operating margins. Management estimated that tariffs accounted for roughly 150 basis points of margin pressure in FY2025, with further impacts from higher incentive compensation and investments in store labor. Gross margin—gross profit as a percentage of sales, reflecting profitability after the cost of goods is subtracted—was 33.3% in Q2 fiscal year 2025, compared with 32.7% in Q2 fiscal year 2024. While total profit dollars rose, the margin rate did not rebound to historical highs, mainly because cost increases limited conversion of higher sales into higher profitability.

On the balance sheet, the company held $562.7 million in cash and $107.4 million in short-term investments, and no debt. Inventory (GAAP) increased to $799.6 million, up 24.9% compared to Q2 fiscal year 2024. Capital expenditures came in at $80.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, funding new stores and infrastructure, with a full-year target of $210 million for fiscal year 2025.

Outlook: Management Guidance and What to Watch

Looking ahead, management raised its full-year guidance for both sales and earnings. It now expects full-year revenue (GAAP, FY2025) in the range of $4.44 billion to $4.52 billion, up from an earlier forecast of $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance was also raised to between $4.76 and $5.16 per share, up from the earlier $4.25 to $4.72 range. The company’s plan to open about 150 new stores in fiscal 2025 remains unchanged. Capital spending for FY2025 is expected to total $210 million.

Despite the strong showing, management issued more cautious guidance for Q3 FY2025. It forecasts GAAP net sales of $950 million to $970 million for Q3 FY2025, with comparable sales expected to rise 5% to 7% for Q3 FY2025. Adjusted EPS is projected at $0.12 to $0.24 for Q3 FY2025. Margin concerns remain, particularly with ongoing tariffs and higher labor costs. Investors and observers may wish to keep an eye on developments in tariff policy and store operating efficiency. Inventory levels and the rate of store expansion are also key factors to watch as the company prepares for the crucial holiday sales period.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.