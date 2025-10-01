Five Below Names Daniel Sullivan CFO

(RTTNews) - Five Below, Inc. (FIVE), a specialty retail company, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Daniel Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer and Michelle Israel as Chief Merchandising Officer, effective October 6.

Both executives will report to Chief Executive Officer Winnie Park.

Sullivan will be responsible for the company's Below's financial operations and related strategies, overseeing its Finance, Information Technology and Asset Protection teams.

Michelle Israel will be responsible for Merchandising, Planning, Allocation, Product Sourcing, as well as Product Development, Quality and Compliance.

Sullivan carries around 35 years of experience and most recently served at Edgewell Personal Care.

Michelle Israel brings more than 35 years of experience and most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager, Beauty and Center Core, at Macy's.

Five Below is currently trading 1.79% lesser at $152.93 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.