Fitzroy Minerals Acquires Ptolemy Mining in Chile

October 30, 2024 — 04:09 pm EDT

Norseman Capital (TSE:FTZ) has released an update.

Fitzroy Minerals has entered a deal to acquire Ptolemy Mining, which holds promising copper exploration properties in Chile’s copper-rich district. The Buen Retiro Project, with its significant copper potential, is seen as a transformative move for Fitzroy. Recent drilling results highlight the project’s potential, making it an exciting development for those interested in copper markets.

