FitLife Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decrease and Adjusted EBITDA Decline

FitLife Brands reports Q1 2025 revenue of $15.9 million, a 4% decrease, with net income of $2.0 million.
FitLife Brands, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a 4% decline in total revenue to $15.9 million compared to the same period in the previous year. Online sales constituted 67% of total revenue, amounting to $10.6 million but also fell by 2%. The company's gross margin decreased slightly to 43.1% while net income was $2.0 million, down from $2.2 million in Q1 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 and $0.20, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $3.4 million, reflecting a 6% decrease. Despite these challenges, the company noted robust cash flow generation and a reduced net debt of $6.0 million, equating to a leverage ratio of approximately 0.4 times adjusted EBITDA. The quarterly performance was mixed across its brands, with Legacy FitLife showing growth while the MRC and MusclePharm brands faced declines.
Potential Positives
- FitLife Brands reported a slight increase in revenue from its Legacy FitLife business, driven by an 11% rise in online sales, indicating strong consumer demand and effective sales strategies.
- The company maintains a healthy financial position with total net debt of only 0.4x adjusted EBITDA, suggesting low leverage and financial flexibility for potential future acquisitions.
- Gross margin for the Legacy FitLife segment improved to 44.6%, an indicator of better cost management and profitability in that segment.
Potential Negatives
- Total revenue declined by 4% compared to the same period last year, indicating potential challenges in market demand or competition.
- Gross margin decreased to 43.1%, down from 44.0% in the prior year, which could reflect higher costs or pricing pressures.
- Net income dropped to $2.0 million from $2.2 million year-over-year, signaling a decrease in profitability.
What were FitLife Brands' total revenues for Q1 2025?
Total revenue for FitLife Brands in Q1 2025 was $15.9 million, a 4% decrease compared to Q1 2024.
How did online sales perform in Q1 2025?
Online sales reached $10.6 million in Q1 2025, accounting for 67% of total revenue and down 2% from Q1 2024.
What was the adjusted EBITDA for FitLife Brands in Q1 2025?
Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $3.4 million, representing a 6% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.
What factors influenced the revenue decline for MusclePharm?
MusclePharm experienced a 6% revenue decrease due to lower wholesale orders and challenges in sell-through rates.
How does FitLife Brands evaluate acquired brands' performance?
FitLife Brands uses "contribution," defined as gross profit minus advertising expenses, as a key performance metric for acquired brands.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FTLF Insider Trading Activity
$FTLF insiders have traded $FTLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW LINGENBRINK has made 2 purchases buying 5,800 shares for an estimated $70,599 and 0 sales.
- TODD ORDAL has made 2 purchases buying 450 shares for an estimated $8,176 and 0 sales.
$FTLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $FTLF stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 35,171 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,569
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 23,202 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,744
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 12,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,734
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 11,779 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $383,995
- STATE STREET CORP added 8,171 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $266,374
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC removed 6,473 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,323
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 6,283 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,825
OMAHA, NE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“
FitLife
” or the “
Company
”) (NASDAQ: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 include:
Total revenue was $15.9 million, 4% lower than the first quarter of 2024.
Online sales were $10.6 million, representing 67% of total revenue and down 2% compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Gross margin was 43.1% compared to 44.0% during the first quarter of 2024.
Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million compared to $2.2 million during the same period last year.
Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 and $0.20, respectively, compared to $0.23 and $0.21 for the first quarter of 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million, a 6% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2024.
The Company ended the quarter with $12.0 million outstanding on its term loans and cash of $6.0 million, or total net debt of $6.0 million, equivalent to approximately 0.4x adjusted EBITDA.
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, total revenue decreased 4% to $15.9 million compared to $16.5 million during the same period last year. Online revenue for the quarter was $10.6 million, down 2% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Online revenue accounted for 67% and 65% of the Company’s total revenue during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Wholesale revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $5.3 million, a 7% decrease when compared to the same period last year.
Gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 43.1% compared to 44.0% during the same period in the prior year.
Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million compared to $2.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 and $0.20, respectively, compared to $0.23 and $0.21 for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of elevated merger- and acquisition-related expense for the first quarter of 2025, net income and earnings per share would have been comparable or higher than during the first quarter of 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $3.4 million, a decrease of 6% compared to the same period in 2024, bringing adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months to $13.9 million.
The Company ended the quarter with $12.0 million outstanding on its term loans, no outstanding balance on its line of credit, and cash of $6.0 million, or total net debt of $6.0 million.
Performance of Acquired Brands
One of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the performance of the Company’s brands is contribution, a non-GAAP financial measure which management defines as gross profit less advertising and marketing expenditures. Other companies may also report contribution as a performance metric, but their definition or calculation of contribution may differ from the Company’s. Management believes that contribution, as defined by the Company, is a particularly relevant performance metric since it incorporates the gross profit associated with a specific brand or collection of brands as well as the advertising and marketing expenditures associated with the same brand or brands. With limited exceptions, other operating expense incurred by the Company is generally not allocable to a specific brand or collection of brands.
Management intends to provide this level of disclosure for acquired brands for no more than two years following a transaction, after which the performance of acquired brands will be reported as part of Legacy FitLife results. Other than for MusclePharm, the numbers in the contribution tables presented below in the body of this press release represent the performance of a collection of brands. Legacy FitLife consists of nine brands and MRC consists of three brands. These collections of brands do not meet the definition of operating segments and are not managed as such.
Legacy FitLife
(Unaudited)
2024
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Wholesale revenue
4,506
4,224
3,859
3,210
4,585
Online revenue
2,455
2,578
2,443
2,112
2,714
Total revenue
6,961
6,802
6,302
5,322
7,299
Gross profit
2,928
3,006
2,684
2,115
3,254
Gross margin
42.1
%
44.2
%
42.6
%
39.7
%
44.6
%
Advertising and marketing
80
94
70
59
85
Contribution
2,848
2,912
2,614
2,056
3,169
Contribution as a % of revenue
40.9
%
42.8
%
41.5
%
38.6
%
43.4
%
For the first quarter of 2025, Legacy FitLife revenue increased 5% compared to the same period last year, driven by an 11% increase in online revenue and a 2% increase in wholesale revenue.
Gross profit and contribution for Legacy FitLife both increased by 11% compared to the same period last year. Gross margin increased from 42.1% during the first quarter of 2024 to 44.6% during the first quarter of 2025. Contribution as a percentage of revenue increased from 40.9% to 43.4% over the same time period.
Mimi's Rock (MRC)
(Unaudited)
2024
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Wholesale revenue
94
90
71
40
63
Online revenue
7,399
7,371
7,139
6,832
6,611
Total revenue
7,493
7,461
7,210
6,872
6,674
Gross profit
3,520
3,597
3,441
3,350
3,030
Gross margin
47.0
%
48.2
%
47.7
%
48.7
%
45.4
%
Advertising and marketing
1,062
1,071
929
803
794
Contribution
2,458
2,526
2,512
2,547
2,236
Contribution as % of revenue
32.8
%
33.9
%
34.8
%
37.1
%
33.5
%
For the first quarter of 2025, MRC revenue decreased 11% compared to the same period in 2024. Revenue for the largest MRC brand, Dr. Tobias, decreased 11% while revenue for the skin care brands, Maritime Naturals and All Natural Advice, declined 14% (or 9% on a constant currency basis) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.
For MRC, gross profit declined 14% and contribution declined 9%. Gross margin declined to 45.4% compared to 47.0% in the first quarter of 2024. Contribution as a percentage of revenue increased to 33.5% compared to 32.8% during the first quarter of 2024.
The decrease in gross profit for the MRC brands is primarily the result of lower sales. The decrease in gross margin is primarily driven by the change in product mix within the Dr. Tobias brand. The year-over-year increase in contribution as a percentage of revenue for the MRC brands is the result of continued optimization of advertising spend across all MRC brands.
MusclePharm
(Unaudited)
2024
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Wholesale revenue
1,117
1,388
1,231
1,689
658
Online revenue
978
1,279
1,234
1,130
1,305
Total revenue
2,095
2,667
2,465
2,819
1,963
Gross profit
839
977
876
747
590
Gross margin
40.0
%
36.6
%
35.5
%
26.5
%
30.1
%
Advertising and marketing
86
161
94
117
174
Contribution
753
816
782
630
416
Contribution as % of revenue
35.9
%
30.6
%
31.7
%
22.3
%
21.2
%
For the first quarter of 2025, MusclePharm revenue decreased 6% compared to the same period last year, with wholesale revenue decreasing 41% and online revenue increasing 33%. As previously disclosed, in an effort to drive revenue growth, the Company is making targeted investments in advertising and promotion in both the wholesale and online channels. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company offered additional promotional incentives to certain wholesale partners in an effort to drive incremental growth for the MusclePharm brand. The decrease in wholesale revenue during the quarter was primarily due to one wholesale customer that took advantage of the Company’s promotional investment during the fourth quarter of 2024 without increasing their sell-through of the product, which affected their reorder volumes during the first quarter of 2025.
In mid-March 2025, the Company launched the new MusclePharm Pro Series, a collection of premium sports nutrition products, in a pilot in high-volume Vitamin Shoppe stores (consisting of approximately 60% of Vitamin Shoppe’s nationwide store base). If the pilot effort is successful, the Pro Series is anticipated to be added to the assortment in all Vitamin Shoppe stores and will be exclusive to Vitamin Shoppe for a period of 12 months.
As part of these and other efforts to drive revenue growth, the Company is making targeted investments in advertising and promotion for the MusclePharm brand in both the wholesale and online channels. As a result of these investments, gross margin and contribution margin as a percentage of revenue may fluctuate from quarter to quarter.
FitLife Consolidated
(Unaudited)
2024
2025
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Wholesale revenue
5,717
5,702
5,161
4,939
5,306
Online revenue
10,832
11,228
10,816
10,074
10,630
Total revenue
16,549
16,930
15,977
15,013
15,936
Gross profit
7,287
7,580
7,001
6,212
6,874
Gross margin
44.0
%
44.8
%
43.8
%
41.4
%
43.1
%
Advertising and marketing
1,228
1,326
1,093
979
1,053
Contribution
6,059
6,254
5,908
5,233
5,821
Contribution as % of revenue
36.6
%
36.9
%
37.0
%
34.9
%
36.5
%
For the Company overall, revenue decreased 4%, gross profit decreased 6%, and contribution decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin declined to 43.1% compared to 44.0% during the first quarter last year. Contribution as a percentage of revenue decreased slightly to 36.5% compared to 36.6% during the first quarter last year.
Management Commentary
Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO commented, “As previously disclosed, the first quarter of 2025 was strong for our Legacy FitLife business, but somewhat challenged for MRC and MusclePharm. With regard to Legacy FitLife, we benefitted from a slight increase in wholesale revenue and strong growth in online revenue, which is the most profitable part of our business. These dynamics helped to drive very encouraging increases in gross margin and contribution as a percentage of revenue for Legacy FitLife.
“Wholesale revenue for MusclePharm declined primarily due to reduced purchases from a large customer that took advantage of the increased promotional incentives we offered during the fourth quarter but was not successful in achieving increased sell-through of our products. Orders from this customer thus far during the second quarter of 2025 are higher than for all of the first quarter of 2025. Much of the decline in wholesale revenue for the quarter was offset by strong growth in MusclePharm’s online revenue.
“With regard to MRC’s online revenue, we have previously highlighted the challenging year-over-year comparisons that began in February of 2025 for the Dr. Tobias brand. In January, online revenue for Dr. Tobias increased slightly. February was the most challenging month, with online revenue down 16%, followed by a 12% decline in March.
“One benefit of owning a portfolio of brands is that strong performance by some brands can help offset weaker performance by others. For much of 2024, strong performance by Dr. Tobias helped to offset challenges we were experiencing with some of the Legacy FitLife brands. Thus far in 2025, we are seeing the inverse of that.
“On a consolidated basis, we are encouraged by the Company’s continued strong cash flow generation, which has allowed for further deleveraging of the balance sheet. On a net debt basis, our leverage is now approximately only 0.4x adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months, and the Company has the financial flexibility to complete a sizable acquisition should a compelling opportunity arise. The current market environment has resulted in elevated deal flow, and we continue to review a number of M&A opportunities.”
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will hold an investor conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (833) 492-0064 from the U.S. and provide the conference identification code of 577011. International participants can dial (973) 528-0163 and provide the same code.
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets more than 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through various retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at
www.fitlifebrands.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
ASSETS:
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,941
$
4,468
Restricted cash
53
52
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $38 and $41, respectively
2,693
1,626
Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $76 and $100, respectively
12,131
11,074
Prepaid expense and other current assets
941
923
Total current assets
21,759
18,143
Property and equipment, net
89
75
Right of use asset
385
412
Intangibles, net of amortization of $161 and $152, respectively
26,234
26,235
Goodwill
13,035
13,022
Deferred tax asset
691
644
TOTAL ASSETS
$
62,193
$
58,531
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
5,275
$
4,067
Accrued liabilities
1,121
684
Income taxes payable
1,745
1,415
Product returns
574
564
Term loan – current portion
4,500
4,500
Lease liability – current portion
81
81
Total current liabilities
13,296
11,311
Term loan, net of current portion and unamortized deferred finance costs
7,436
8,550
Long-term lease liability, net of current portion
312
331
Deferred tax liability
2,231
2,213
TOTAL LIABILITIES
23,275
22,405
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000 shares authorized; 9,383 and 9,210 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
94
92
Additional paid-in capital
31,872
31,129
Retained earnings
7,585
5,567
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(633
)
(662
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
38,918
36,126
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
62,193
$
58,531
FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Revenue
$
15,936
$
16,549
Cost of goods sold
9,062
9,262
Gross profit
6,874
7,287
OPERATING EXPENSE:
Advertising and marketing
1,053
1,228
Selling, general and administrative
2,512
2,508
Merger and acquisition related
332
134
Depreciation and amortization
19
36
Total operating expense
3,916
3,906
OPERATING INCOME
2,958
3,381
OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)
Interest income
(26
)
(5
)
Interest expense
244
414
Foreign exchange loss
21
5
Total other expense, net
239
414
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
2,719
2,967
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
701
807
NET INCOME
$
2,018
$
2,160
NET INCOME PER SHARE
Basic
$
0.22
$
0.23
Diluted
$
0.20
$
0.21
Basic weighted average common shares
9,213
9,196
Diluted weighted average common shares
9,926
10,060
FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH
FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
2,018
$
2,160
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
19
36
Allowance for credit losses
(3
)
1
Allowance for inventory obsolescence
(24
)
(23
)
Stock-based compensation
107
102
Amortization of deferred financing costs
11
10
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,062
)
(242
)
Inventories
(1,013
)
218
Deferred taxes
(47
)
180
Prepaid expense and other current assets
362
1,067
Right of use asset
27
21
Accounts payable
1,168
727
Income taxes payable
318
56
Lease liability
(20
)
(30
)
Accrued liabilities
449
800
Product returns
18
(47
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,328
5,036
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
(24
)
(10
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(24
)
(10
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on term loans
(1,125
)
(3,625
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
259
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(866
)
(3,625
)
Foreign currency impact on cash
36
(9
)
CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
1,474
1,392
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
4,520
1,898
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
$
5,994
$
3,290
Supplemental cash flow disclosure
Cash paid for income taxes
$
408
$
168
Cash paid for interest
$
238
$
417
Non-GAAP Measures
The financial presentation below contains certain financial measures not in accordance with GAAP, defined by the SEC as “non-GAAP financial measures”, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in this Quarterly Report in accordance with GAAP.
As presented below, EBITDA excludes interest, foreign exchange gains and losses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes—in addition to interest, foreign exchange losses, taxes, depreciation and amortization—stock-based compensation and merger and acquisition related expense. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expense and other items that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures in the financial presentation below allows investors to compare the Company’s financial results with the Company’s historical financial results and is an important measure of the Company’s comparative financial performance.
For the three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income
$
2,018
$
2,160
Interest expense
244
414
Interest income
(26
)
(5
)
Foreign exchange loss
21
5
Provision for income taxes
701
807
Depreciation and amortization
19
36
EBITDA
2,977
3,417
Non-cash and non-recurring adjustments
Stock compensation expense
107
102
Merger and acquisition related expense
332
134
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,416
$
3,653
