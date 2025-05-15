FitLife Brands, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decrease and Adjusted EBITDA Decline

FitLife Brands reports Q1 2025 revenue of $15.9 million, a 4% decrease, with net income of $2.0 million.

FitLife Brands, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a 4% decline in total revenue to $15.9 million compared to the same period in the previous year. Online sales constituted 67% of total revenue, amounting to $10.6 million but also fell by 2%. The company's gross margin decreased slightly to 43.1% while net income was $2.0 million, down from $2.2 million in Q1 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 and $0.20, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $3.4 million, reflecting a 6% decrease. Despite these challenges, the company noted robust cash flow generation and a reduced net debt of $6.0 million, equating to a leverage ratio of approximately 0.4 times adjusted EBITDA. The quarterly performance was mixed across its brands, with Legacy FitLife showing growth while the MRC and MusclePharm brands faced declines.

Potential Positives

FitLife Brands reported a slight increase in revenue from its Legacy FitLife business, driven by an 11% rise in online sales, indicating strong consumer demand and effective sales strategies.

The company maintains a healthy financial position with total net debt of only 0.4x adjusted EBITDA, suggesting low leverage and financial flexibility for potential future acquisitions.

Gross margin for the Legacy FitLife segment improved to 44.6%, an indicator of better cost management and profitability in that segment.

Potential Negatives

Total revenue declined by 4% compared to the same period last year, indicating potential challenges in market demand or competition.

Gross margin decreased to 43.1%, down from 44.0% in the prior year, which could reflect higher costs or pricing pressures.

Net income dropped to $2.0 million from $2.2 million year-over-year, signaling a decrease in profitability.

FAQ

What were FitLife Brands' total revenues for Q1 2025?

Total revenue for FitLife Brands in Q1 2025 was $15.9 million, a 4% decrease compared to Q1 2024.

How did online sales perform in Q1 2025?

Online sales reached $10.6 million in Q1 2025, accounting for 67% of total revenue and down 2% from Q1 2024.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for FitLife Brands in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $3.4 million, representing a 6% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

What factors influenced the revenue decline for MusclePharm?

MusclePharm experienced a 6% revenue decrease due to lower wholesale orders and challenges in sell-through rates.

How does FitLife Brands evaluate acquired brands' performance?

FitLife Brands uses "contribution," defined as gross profit minus advertising expenses, as a key performance metric for acquired brands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTLF Insider Trading Activity

$FTLF insiders have traded $FTLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW LINGENBRINK has made 2 purchases buying 5,800 shares for an estimated $70,599 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TODD ORDAL has made 2 purchases buying 450 shares for an estimated $8,176 and 0 sales.

$FTLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $FTLF stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OMAHA, NE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“



FitLife



” or the “



Company



”) (NASDAQ: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 include:









Total revenue was $15.9 million, 4% lower than the first quarter of 2024.



Online sales were $10.6 million, representing 67% of total revenue and down 2% compared to the first quarter of 2024.



Gross margin was 43.1% compared to 44.0% during the first quarter of 2024.



Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million compared to $2.2 million during the same period last year.



Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 and $0.20, respectively, compared to $0.23 and $0.21 for the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million, a 6% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2024.



The Company ended the quarter with $12.0 million outstanding on its term loans and cash of $6.0 million, or total net debt of $6.0 million, equivalent to approximately 0.4x adjusted EBITDA.















For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, total revenue decreased 4% to $15.9 million compared to $16.5 million during the same period last year. Online revenue for the quarter was $10.6 million, down 2% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Online revenue accounted for 67% and 65% of the Company’s total revenue during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Wholesale revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $5.3 million, a 7% decrease when compared to the same period last year.





Gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 43.1% compared to 44.0% during the same period in the prior year.





Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million compared to $2.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 and $0.20, respectively, compared to $0.23 and $0.21 for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of elevated merger- and acquisition-related expense for the first quarter of 2025, net income and earnings per share would have been comparable or higher than during the first quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $3.4 million, a decrease of 6% compared to the same period in 2024, bringing adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months to $13.9 million.





The Company ended the quarter with $12.0 million outstanding on its term loans, no outstanding balance on its line of credit, and cash of $6.0 million, or total net debt of $6.0 million.







Performance of Acquired Brands







One of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the performance of the Company’s brands is contribution, a non-GAAP financial measure which management defines as gross profit less advertising and marketing expenditures. Other companies may also report contribution as a performance metric, but their definition or calculation of contribution may differ from the Company’s. Management believes that contribution, as defined by the Company, is a particularly relevant performance metric since it incorporates the gross profit associated with a specific brand or collection of brands as well as the advertising and marketing expenditures associated with the same brand or brands. With limited exceptions, other operating expense incurred by the Company is generally not allocable to a specific brand or collection of brands.





Management intends to provide this level of disclosure for acquired brands for no more than two years following a transaction, after which the performance of acquired brands will be reported as part of Legacy FitLife results. Other than for MusclePharm, the numbers in the contribution tables presented below in the body of this press release represent the performance of a collection of brands. Legacy FitLife consists of nine brands and MRC consists of three brands. These collections of brands do not meet the definition of operating segments and are not managed as such.













Legacy FitLife







































(Unaudited)









































2024

















2025





















Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4













Q1











Wholesale revenue





4,506









4,224









3,859









3,210













4,585













Online revenue





2,455









2,578









2,443









2,112













2,714













Total revenue





6,961









6,802









6,302









5,322













7,299













Gross profit





2,928









3,006









2,684









2,115













3,254















Gross margin









42.1









%









44.2









%









42.6









%









39.7









%













44.6









%











Advertising and marketing





80









94









70









59













85















Contribution









2,848













2,912













2,614













2,056

















3,169



















Contribution as a % of revenue













40.9













%













42.8













%













41.5













%













38.6













%

















43.4













%





















For the first quarter of 2025, Legacy FitLife revenue increased 5% compared to the same period last year, driven by an 11% increase in online revenue and a 2% increase in wholesale revenue.





Gross profit and contribution for Legacy FitLife both increased by 11% compared to the same period last year. Gross margin increased from 42.1% during the first quarter of 2024 to 44.6% during the first quarter of 2025. Contribution as a percentage of revenue increased from 40.9% to 43.4% over the same time period.













Mimi's Rock (MRC)







































(Unaudited)

















































2024





















2025





















Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4













Q1











Wholesale revenue





94









90









71









40













63













Online revenue





7,399









7,371









7,139









6,832













6,611













Total revenue





7,493









7,461









7,210









6,872













6,674













Gross profit





3,520









3,597









3,441









3,350













3,030















Gross margin









47.0









%









48.2









%









47.7









%









48.7









%













45.4









%











Advertising and marketing





1,062









1,071









929









803













794















Contribution









2,458













2,526













2,512













2,547

















2,236



















Contribution as % of revenue













32.8













%













33.9













%













34.8













%













37.1













%

















33.5













%













































For the first quarter of 2025, MRC revenue decreased 11% compared to the same period in 2024. Revenue for the largest MRC brand, Dr. Tobias, decreased 11% while revenue for the skin care brands, Maritime Naturals and All Natural Advice, declined 14% (or 9% on a constant currency basis) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.





For MRC, gross profit declined 14% and contribution declined 9%. Gross margin declined to 45.4% compared to 47.0% in the first quarter of 2024. Contribution as a percentage of revenue increased to 33.5% compared to 32.8% during the first quarter of 2024.





The decrease in gross profit for the MRC brands is primarily the result of lower sales. The decrease in gross margin is primarily driven by the change in product mix within the Dr. Tobias brand. The year-over-year increase in contribution as a percentage of revenue for the MRC brands is the result of continued optimization of advertising spend across all MRC brands.













MusclePharm







































(Unaudited)

















































2024





















2025





















Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4













Q1











Wholesale revenue





1,117









1,388









1,231









1,689













658













Online revenue





978









1,279









1,234









1,130













1,305













Total revenue





2,095









2,667









2,465









2,819













1,963













Gross profit





839









977









876









747













590















Gross margin









40.0









%









36.6









%









35.5









%









26.5









%













30.1









%











Advertising and marketing





86









161









94









117













174















Contribution









753













816













782













630

















416



















Contribution as % of revenue













35.9













%













30.6













%













31.7













%













22.3













%

















21.2













%













































For the first quarter of 2025, MusclePharm revenue decreased 6% compared to the same period last year, with wholesale revenue decreasing 41% and online revenue increasing 33%. As previously disclosed, in an effort to drive revenue growth, the Company is making targeted investments in advertising and promotion in both the wholesale and online channels. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company offered additional promotional incentives to certain wholesale partners in an effort to drive incremental growth for the MusclePharm brand. The decrease in wholesale revenue during the quarter was primarily due to one wholesale customer that took advantage of the Company’s promotional investment during the fourth quarter of 2024 without increasing their sell-through of the product, which affected their reorder volumes during the first quarter of 2025.





In mid-March 2025, the Company launched the new MusclePharm Pro Series, a collection of premium sports nutrition products, in a pilot in high-volume Vitamin Shoppe stores (consisting of approximately 60% of Vitamin Shoppe’s nationwide store base). If the pilot effort is successful, the Pro Series is anticipated to be added to the assortment in all Vitamin Shoppe stores and will be exclusive to Vitamin Shoppe for a period of 12 months.





As part of these and other efforts to drive revenue growth, the Company is making targeted investments in advertising and promotion for the MusclePharm brand in both the wholesale and online channels. As a result of these investments, gross margin and contribution margin as a percentage of revenue may fluctuate from quarter to quarter.













FitLife Consolidated







































(Unaudited)

















































2024





















2025





















Q1









Q2









Q3









Q4













Q1











































Wholesale revenue





5,717









5,702









5,161









4,939













5,306













Online revenue





10,832









11,228









10,816









10,074













10,630













Total revenue





16,549









16,930









15,977









15,013













15,936













Gross profit





7,287









7,580









7,001









6,212













6,874















Gross margin









44.0









%









44.8









%









43.8









%









41.4









%













43.1









%











Advertising and marketing





1,228









1,326









1,093









979













1,053















Contribution









6,059













6,254













5,908













5,233

















5,821



















Contribution as % of revenue













36.6













%













36.9













%













37.0













%













34.9













%

















36.5













%













































For the Company overall, revenue decreased 4%, gross profit decreased 6%, and contribution decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin declined to 43.1% compared to 44.0% during the first quarter last year. Contribution as a percentage of revenue decreased slightly to 36.5% compared to 36.6% during the first quarter last year.







Management Commentary







Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO commented, “As previously disclosed, the first quarter of 2025 was strong for our Legacy FitLife business, but somewhat challenged for MRC and MusclePharm. With regard to Legacy FitLife, we benefitted from a slight increase in wholesale revenue and strong growth in online revenue, which is the most profitable part of our business. These dynamics helped to drive very encouraging increases in gross margin and contribution as a percentage of revenue for Legacy FitLife.





“Wholesale revenue for MusclePharm declined primarily due to reduced purchases from a large customer that took advantage of the increased promotional incentives we offered during the fourth quarter but was not successful in achieving increased sell-through of our products. Orders from this customer thus far during the second quarter of 2025 are higher than for all of the first quarter of 2025. Much of the decline in wholesale revenue for the quarter was offset by strong growth in MusclePharm’s online revenue.





“With regard to MRC’s online revenue, we have previously highlighted the challenging year-over-year comparisons that began in February of 2025 for the Dr. Tobias brand. In January, online revenue for Dr. Tobias increased slightly. February was the most challenging month, with online revenue down 16%, followed by a 12% decline in March.





“One benefit of owning a portfolio of brands is that strong performance by some brands can help offset weaker performance by others. For much of 2024, strong performance by Dr. Tobias helped to offset challenges we were experiencing with some of the Legacy FitLife brands. Thus far in 2025, we are seeing the inverse of that.





“On a consolidated basis, we are encouraged by the Company’s continued strong cash flow generation, which has allowed for further deleveraging of the balance sheet. On a net debt basis, our leverage is now approximately only 0.4x adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months, and the Company has the financial flexibility to complete a sizable acquisition should a compelling opportunity arise. The current market environment has resulted in elevated deal flow, and we continue to review a number of M&A opportunities.”







Earnings Conference Call







The Company will hold an investor conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (833) 492-0064 from the U.S. and provide the conference identification code of 577011. International participants can dial (973) 528-0163 and provide the same code.







About FitLife Brands







FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets more than 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through various retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at



www.fitlifebrands.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.







FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands, except per share data)





















March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024















ASSETS:











(Unaudited)











































CURRENT ASSETS









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





5,941













$





4,468













Restricted cash













53

















52













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $38 and $41, respectively













2,693

















1,626













Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $76 and $100, respectively













12,131

















11,074













Prepaid expense and other current assets













941

















923













Total current assets













21,759

















18,143





















































Property and equipment, net













89

















75













Right of use asset













385

















412













Intangibles, net of amortization of $161 and $152, respectively













26,234

















26,235













Goodwill













13,035

















13,022













Deferred tax asset













691

















644













TOTAL ASSETS









$





62,193













$





58,531





















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:









































CURRENT LIABILITIES:









































Accounts payable









$





5,275













$





4,067













Accrued liabilities













1,121

















684













Income taxes payable













1,745

















1,415













Product returns













574

















564













Term loan – current portion













4,500

















4,500













Lease liability – current portion













81

















81













Total current liabilities













13,296

















11,311













Term loan, net of current portion and unamortized deferred finance costs













7,436

















8,550













Long-term lease liability, net of current portion













312

















331













Deferred tax liability













2,231

















2,213













TOTAL LIABILITIES













23,275

















22,405





















































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:









































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













-

















-













Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000 shares authorized; 9,383 and 9,210 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













94

















92













Additional paid-in capital













31,872

















31,129













Retained earnings













7,585

















5,567













Foreign currency translation adjustment













(633





)













(662





)









TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













38,918

















36,126













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









$





62,193













$





58,531



























FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF





INCOME









(In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)





















Three months ended





March 31,

























2025

















2024























































Revenue









$





15,936













$





16,549













Cost of goods sold













9,062

















9,262













Gross profit













6,874

















7,287





















































OPERATING EXPENSE:









































Advertising and marketing













1,053

















1,228













Selling, general and administrative













2,512

















2,508













Merger and acquisition related













332

















134













Depreciation and amortization













19

















36













Total operating expense













3,916

















3,906













OPERATING INCOME













2,958

















3,381





















































OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME)









































Interest income













(26





)













(5





)









Interest expense













244

















414













Foreign exchange loss













21

















5













Total other expense, net













239

















414













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION













2,719

















2,967





















































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES













701

















807





















































NET INCOME









$





2,018













$





2,160





















































NET INCOME PER SHARE









































Basic









$





0.22













$





0.23













Diluted









$





0.20













$





0.21













Basic weighted average common shares













9,213

















9,196













Diluted weighted average common shares













9,926

















10,060



























FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH





FLOWS









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)





















Three months ended March 31,

























2025

















2024























































CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









































Net income









$





2,018













$





2,160













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













19

















36













Allowance for credit losses













(3





)













1













Allowance for inventory obsolescence













(24





)













(23





)









Stock-based compensation













107

















102













Amortization of deferred financing costs













11

















10





















































Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









































Accounts receivable













(1,062





)













(242





)









Inventories













(1,013





)













218













Deferred taxes













(47





)













180













Prepaid expense and other current assets













362

















1,067













Right of use asset













27

















21













Accounts payable













1,168

















727













Income taxes payable













318

















56













Lease liability













(20





)













(30





)









Accrued liabilities













449

















800













Product returns













18

















(47





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













2,328

















5,036





















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









































Purchase of property and equipment













(24





)













(10





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(24





)













(10





)

















































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









































Payments on term loans













(1,125





)













(3,625





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options













259

















-













Net cash used in financing activities













(866





)













(3,625





)

















































Foreign currency impact on cash













36

















(9





)

















































CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH













1,474

















1,392













CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD













4,520

















1,898













CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD









$





5,994













$





3,290























































Supplemental cash flow disclosure



































































Cash paid for income taxes









$





408













$





168













Cash paid for interest









$





238













$





417















Non-GAAP Measures







The financial presentation below contains certain financial measures not in accordance with GAAP, defined by the SEC as “non-GAAP financial measures”, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in this Quarterly Report in accordance with GAAP.





As presented below, EBITDA excludes interest, foreign exchange gains and losses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes—in addition to interest, foreign exchange losses, taxes, depreciation and amortization—stock-based compensation and merger and acquisition related expense. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expense and other items that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures in the financial presentation below allows investors to compare the Company’s financial results with the Company’s historical financial results and is an important measure of the Company’s comparative financial performance.



















For the three months ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

























(Unaudited)

















(Unaudited)















Net income









$





2,018













$





2,160













Interest expense













244

















414













Interest income













(26





)













(5





)









Foreign exchange loss













21

















5













Provision for income taxes













701

















807













Depreciation and amortization













19

















36















EBITDA















2,977

















3,417













Non-cash and non-recurring adjustments









































Stock compensation expense













107

















102













Merger and acquisition related expense













332

















134















Adjusted EBITDA











$





3,416













$





3,653



























