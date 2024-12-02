News & Insights

Fitch Reaffirms UniCredit’s Positive Rating Outlook

December 02, 2024 — 12:53 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

UniCredit SpA (IT:UCG) has released an update.

Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed UniCredit SpA’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB+’ with a positive outlook, despite the company’s recent exchange offer on Banco BPM. This rating remains one notch higher than the Italian sovereign rating, indicating confidence in UniCredit’s stability and credit profile. Investors are encouraged by the agency’s expectation that the potential transaction with Banco BPM will not adversely affect UniCredit’s ratings.

