Fitch Reaffirms UniCredit’s Positive Rating Outlook

Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed UniCredit SpA’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB+’ with a positive outlook, despite the company’s recent exchange offer on Banco BPM. This rating remains one notch higher than the Italian sovereign rating, indicating confidence in UniCredit’s stability and credit profile. Investors are encouraged by the agency’s expectation that the potential transaction with Banco BPM will not adversely affect UniCredit’s ratings.

