Fisher & Paykel Marks Strong FY24 Growth

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited reported a solid 10% increase in operating revenue to $1.74 billion for FY24, with underlying net profits rising by 6% to $264.4 million, driven by strong demand in hospital consumables and the obstructive sleep apnea mask business. The company has declared a 2% higher annual dividend of 41.5 cents per share, reflecting confidence in their growth trajectory and product innovation, as they prepare for further growth with revenue projections of $1.9 to $2.0 billion for FY25.

