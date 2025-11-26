Markets

Fisher & Paykel Earnings Up In H1

November 26, 2025 — 02:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. (FSPKF, FPH.AX), on Wednesday reported its profit increased in the first half of fiscal year 2025 compared with the previous year.

For the first half of fiscal year 2025, profit after tax increased to NZ$213 million from NZ$153.2 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 36 cents versus 26 cents last year.

Operating profit rose to NZ$286.1 million from NZ$218.1 million in the prior year.

Operating revenue increased to NZ$1.09 billion from NZ$0.95 billion in the previous year.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare closed trading, 4.78% higher at AUD 33.35 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

