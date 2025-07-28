Fiserv Posts 16% EPS Jump in Q2

Key Points Adjusted EPS rose 16% to $2.47 in Q2 2025, topping analyst expectations of $2.44 (non-GAAP).

Revenue increased 8% to $5.2 billion in Q2 2025, exceeding the $5.19 billion consensus.

Management refined its 2025 revenue growth outlook to approximately 10%, and projects adjusted EPS to rise 15%–17% for 2025.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI), a major provider of financial technology and payment solutions, released its Q2 2025 earnings on July 23, 2025. The most notable news: adjusted earnings per share climbed to $2.47 in Q2 2025, ahead of the $2.44 analyst consensus, and revenue grew to $5.2 billion, just topping the $5.19 billion expected. The company continued to show robust organic revenue growth, especially in its Merchant Solutions segment, even as it narrowed its full-year 2025 outlook for organic revenue growth.

Overall, the quarter was marked by steady growth, healthy cash flow, and ongoing investment in innovation.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS $2.47 $2.44 $2.13 16% Revenue $5.20 billion $5.19 billion $4.79 billion 8% Adj. Operating margin 39.6% 38.4% 1.2 pp Free cash flow* $1.54 billion $1.48 billion 4.1%

About Fiserv: Business Overview and Focus Areas

Fiserv is a global leader in fintech, supplying technology and payment services to merchants, banks, and other financial institutions. It operates across two main segments: Merchant Solutions and Financial Solutions. Merchant Solutions covers services like payment processing and commerce technology for businesses, primarily through its Clover point-of-sale ecosystem. Financial Solutions focuses on software and processing services for banks, credit unions, and other financial clients, including digital banking and card services tools.

The company’s strategy centers on innovation, offering a broad suite of integrated solutions that keep up with rapid advances in technology. It prioritizes continuous product development, especially the use of artificial intelligence to enhance client solutions and operational efficiency. Strong client relationships, breadth of offerings, and regulatory compliance also serve as key pillars of its business. Fiserv’s capacity to cross-sell across its client base and invest in its workforce supports its ongoing growth and ability to respond to shifting regulatory demands.

Performance and Notable Events During the Quarter

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 16% to $2.47 in Q2 2025, outperforming consensus by $0.03. Adjusted revenue climbed 8% year over year to $5.20 billion, a modest but clear beat versus expectations. Company-wide organic revenue grew 8%, with the Merchant Solutions segment leading with 9% organic revenue growth, and Financial Solutions contributing 7% organic growth.

In the Merchant Solutions segment, Merchant Solutions revenue was $2.644 billion for Q2 2025, up 9.7% year over year. This segment remains the company’s growth engine, aided by international expansion and product launches, notably in Fiserv’s Clover point-of-sale (POS) systems. However, the company noted a decrease in Merchant Solutions’ operating margin to 34.6% (GAAP) in Q2 2025, down from 36.6% a year earlier. This margin contraction partly reflects investment in new markets and products as well as ongoing integration efforts. Financial Solutions revenue came in at $2.552 billion for Q2 2025, with GAAP operating margins in Financial Solutions improving to 48.7%, a 2.8 percentage point increase from the previous year. These gains reflect a better sales mix and efficiency improvements.

Innovation remains central to Fiserv’s direction. During Q2 2025, it announced plans for a digital asset platform that will allow banks and merchants to access stablecoins through a secure, simple interface. Investment in artificial intelligence and product integration continued, aligning with sector trends toward advanced analytics and security. The company’s ongoing expansion of Clover into additional international markets and the acquisition of the remaining interest in Ireland-based AIB Merchant Services broaden its global footprint, although new acquisitions are not yet material contributors to results.

Operational efficiency and share repurchases further supported results. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2025 reached $1.54 billion, up 4.1% from the prior year, with share buybacks totaling $4.4 billion in the same period. The balance sheet saw an increase in long-term debt (GAAP) to $28.1 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $23.7 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting the company’s use of debt to support investment and capital return. “We made several refinements to our guidance based on our year-to-date performance and current business activity levels,” noted CEO Mike Lyons, highlighting stable volume growth and a strong client pipeline.

Outlook and What to Watch in the Period Ahead

Fiserv updated its FY2025 targets, now aiming for approximately 10% organic revenue growth (non-GAAP) and adjusted earnings per share in the $10.15 to $10.30 range (non-GAAP). This revised guidance tightens the previous organic revenue growth range, which was 10–12%, while the adjusted earnings per share range reflects growth of 15–17 % over 2024. Management reaffirmed that margin expansion and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth remain priorities, signaling continued confidence in execution.

Fiserv does not currently pay a dividend. Management has highlighted that margin trends, international contribution, and ongoing product innovation are important variables going forward. Regulatory developments, particularly around digital assets, may also shape the company’s trajectory in future periods.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

