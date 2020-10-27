Fiserv Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $264 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $819 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $3.79 billion from $3.13 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $819 Mln. vs. $702 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q3): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.13 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.