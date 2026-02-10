Fiserv Inc. Reveals Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $811 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $938 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.066 billion or $1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $5.284 billion from $5.251 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

