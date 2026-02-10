Fiserv Guides FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, financial services firm Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) initiated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.00 to $8.30 per share on organic revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.20 per share on a revenue decline of 4.17 percent to $20.26 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, FISV is trading on the Nasdaq at $59.10, down $1.04 or 1.73 percent.

