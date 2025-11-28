Fiserv (FISV) Down 6.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Fiserv (FISV). Shares have lost about 6.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Fiserv due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Fiserv, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Fiserv Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Fiserv has reported dismal third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.04 missed the consensus mark by 22.7% declined 11.3% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by 8.2% and declined 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiserv's Quarterly Details

Processing and revenues were $4.3 billion, up marginally on a year-over-year basis, but missing our estimate of $4.7 billion. Revenues in the Product segment were $990 million, rising 1.2% from the year-ago quarter and missing our projection of $1.2 billion.

Revenues from Merchant Solutions were $2.6 billion, increasing 4.7% year-over-year. However, the figure missed our estimate of $3 billion. The Financial Solutions segment reported revenues of $2.3 billion, marking a 3.3% from the year-ago quarter and missing our projection of $2.6 billion.

The operating margin for the Merchant Solutions segment was 37.2%, down 50 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis. The Financial Solutions operating margin was 42.5%, decreasing 510 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of FISV

Fiserv exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.1billion compared with $999 million in 2025. The long-term debt was $28.9 billion compared with $28.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

FISV generated $1.8 billion in net cash from operating activities, whereas its free cash flow was $1.3billion. Capital expenditure was $507 million. The company repurchased 12.2 million shares for $1 billion in the quarter.

Fiserv's 2025 Guidance

Management lowered its organic revenue growth to 3.5-4% from the preceding quarter’s view of 10%. The adjusted EPS guidance was reduced to $8.5-$8.6 from the preceding quarter’s forecast of $10.15-$10.30.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -34.37% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Fiserv has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Fiserv has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.