Fiserv (FI) to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Fiserv, Inc. FI is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26 before market open.

FI has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, missing on one instance while matching on one. The negative average surprise is 0.39%.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $4.52 billion, up 6.8% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected growth is likely to have been driven by improved segmental performance.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.81, up 16% year over year. The likely uptick can be attributed to the increase in contributions from card processing, noncard payments and digital banking solutions.

Segmental Expectations

Our estimates for Processing and Services’ revenues for second-quarter 2023 are pegged at $3.85 billion, indicating 4.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The same for Product’s revenues for second-quarter 2023 is pegged at $879.4 million, indicating 16.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

Fiserv, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Fiserv, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Fiserv, Inc. Quote

Our estimates for Merchant Acceptance and Financial Technology revenues are pegged at $1.88 billion and $902.6 million, respectively. The estimated figures indicate respective growth of 4.4% and 5.6% from the year-ago figures. The GAAP revenue estimates of Payment and Network and Corporate and Other revenues are pegged at $1.68 billion, which is 10.4% above the year-ago reported figure and $272.6 million, which is 19.6% above the second-quarter 2022 reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for FI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FI has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Aptiv APTV currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.01 per share, up more than 100% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.7 billion, up 15.8% from the figure reported a year ago. APTV had an average negative surprise of 8.1% in the previous four quarters.

APTV has an Earnings ESP of +12.88. The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings on Aug 3.

S&P Global SPGI currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $3.12 per share, up 11% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.06 billion, up 2.3% from the prior-year reported figure. SPGI had an average surprise of 3.1% in the previous four quarters.

SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.89. The company will declare its second-quarter results on Jul 27.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.