Fiserv To Buy Remaining 49.9% Of AIB Merchant Services

June 06, 2025 — 02:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fiserv Inc. (FI), a provider of payments and financial services technology, announced that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 49.9% of AIB Merchant Services (AIBMS), its joint venture with AIB Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter.

Founded in 2007, AIBMS is one of Ireland's largest payment solution providers and one of Europe's largest e-commerce acquirers.

