FiscalNote’s Financial Flexibility at Risk: Navigating Convertible Note Complexities and Capital Structure Challenges

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. faces a business risk stemming from its Securities Purchase Agreement with EGT 10, LLC, where the issuance of a $5.5 million convertible note could impact its financial flexibility. The Note’s subordination to senior secured indebtedness limits FiscalNote’s ability to manage cash payments, while conversion rights and potential issuance of Additional Shares introduce further complexities. Moreover, a change of control or financial instability before the Sell-Off Period ends could accelerate the Note’s maturity and trigger costly repurchase obligations. These factors underscore potential uncertainties in FiscalNote’s capital structure and financial obligations over the coming years.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NOTE stock based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold.

