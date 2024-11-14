News & Insights

Stocks
NOTE

FiscalNote’s Financial Flexibility at Risk: Navigating Convertible Note Complexities and Capital Structure Challenges

November 14, 2024 — 01:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fiscalnote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. faces a business risk stemming from its Securities Purchase Agreement with EGT 10, LLC, where the issuance of a $5.5 million convertible note could impact its financial flexibility. The Note’s subordination to senior secured indebtedness limits FiscalNote’s ability to manage cash payments, while conversion rights and potential issuance of Additional Shares introduce further complexities. Moreover, a change of control or financial instability before the Sell-Off Period ends could accelerate the Note’s maturity and trigger costly repurchase obligations. These factors underscore potential uncertainties in FiscalNote’s capital structure and financial obligations over the coming years.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NOTE stock based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold.

To learn more about Fiscalnote Holdings Inc’s risk factors, click here.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.