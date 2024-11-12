FiscalNote sees Q4 revenue $29M, consensus $30.59M

Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $2.5M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NOTE:
- NOTE Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- FiscalNote divests Aicel Technologies for $9.65M
- FiscalNote Holdings Streamlines with Aicel Technologies Sale
- FiscalNote assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.