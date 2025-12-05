FiscalNote Holdings (NOTE) Price Target Decreased by 19.79% to 19.64

The average one-year price target for FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE) has been revised to $19.64 / share. This is a decrease of 19.79% from the prior estimate of $24.48 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 835.00% from the latest reported closing price of $2.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in FiscalNote Holdings. This is an decrease of 103 owner(s) or 68.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOTE is 0.39%, an increase of 107.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.96% to 4,267K shares. The put/call ratio of NOTE is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Maso Capital Partners holds 2,457K shares representing 16.36% ownership of the company.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 142K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 95K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 93K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 90K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

