FIS Unveils Digital Trading Storefront: Can it Electrify the Market?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently launched a new platform called the Digital Trading Storefront, aimed at transforming digital trading experiences across multiple asset classes and markets.

This platform is designed for banks, brokers, market makers and fund managers to enhance their trading offerings by providing real-time connectivity, hyper-personalized trading experiences and advanced risk management through Application Programming Interfaces or APIs.

The Digital Trading Storefront is part of FIS’ existing Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Platform, but it adds more digital features and flexibility, empowering financial institutions to customize their trading interfaces and cater to their clients' needs. This move by FIS is intended to help clients modernize their digital presence and better manage the "money at work" phase of the financial lifecycle, ultimately supporting higher trading volumes and ensuring regulatory compliance.

The new product aligns with FIS' strategic goal of expanding its digital offerings, enhancing its scalable and customizable trading platforms and meeting the evolving needs of financial institutions. With enhanced capabilities for cross-asset trading, FIS can help its clients optimize trading volumes and create more competitive trading environments, thereby boosting client retention and attracting new business.

The company continues to invest in technology and innovation across high-growth markets, expanding its total addressable market. Innovative products and updating existing ones enable it to generate high recurring revenues. Citing data from Coalition Greenwich, it stated that electrified trading now makes up 42% of U.S. equity market commissions and 44% in the European market. This highlights the growing adoption of digital trading, supporting the relevance of the new platform.

FIS’ Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National have gained 10.1% in the past three months, outperforming the 6.2% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Fidelity National currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors can also look at some better-ranked stocks from the broader Business Services space, like Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM, Cantaloupe, Inc. CTLP and The Western Union Company WU. While Affirm currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, Cantaloupe and Western Union each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm’s current-year earnings indicates a 50.9% year-over-year improvement. AFRM beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $3 billion, signaling a 29.6% year-over-year jump.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cantaloupe’s current-year earnings indicates a 106.7% year-over-year surge. CTLP beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 45%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies 16.1% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current-year earnings indicates 1.7% year-over-year growth. It beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 7.1%. The consensus estimate for WU’s current-year revenues is pegged at $4.2 billion.

