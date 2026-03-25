FIS Unveils 24/7 Clearing Solution for Prediction Markets' Growth

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has rolled out a new cleared derivatives solution aimed at supporting the fast-evolving prediction markets space. The newly launched FIS CD Prediction Clearing platform is designed to provide real-time, post-trade clearing capabilities, effectively filling a crucial infrastructure gap as these markets continue to expand on a global scale.

The solution provides round-the-clock clearing operations, moving away from the traditional batch-based systems to a more continuous processing model that can handle high volumes of transactions. Fully integrated into the firm’s broader cleared derivatives suite, the platform leverages cloud-native architecture to enhance efficiency across middle and back-office functions. With real-time risk updates and the ability to scale, FIS is focused on helping futures commission merchants and institutional players manage rising trading volumes with increased operational confidence.

Prediction markets, where participants trade on the outcomes of real-world events, are witnessing rapid adoption among both retail and institutional investors. Per the Citizens Financial Group, as cited in a Bloomberg report, prediction markets companies are likely to witness a fivefold revenue growth by 2030, creating strong demand for robust clearing infrastructure. The new offering builds on FIS’ decades-long expertise in derivatives processing and seeks to modernize post-trade operations that have historically lagged behind front-end innovation.

This launch positions FIS to tap into a niche but high-growth segment within capital markets infrastructure. As regulatory clarity around prediction markets improves, demand for institutional-grade clearing solutions is expected to rise. FIS’ early-mover advantage in providing integrated, real-time clearing could translate into stronger client acquisition and recurring revenue streams. In 2025, the company’s adjusted revenues rose 6% year over year.

This move underscores the company’s ongoing pivot toward higher-value, tech-driven offerings. If adoption accelerates as projected, prediction markets could emerge as a meaningful long-term growth lever, reinforcing FIS’ competitive positioning in the evolving fintech landscape.

FIS’ Price Performance

Over the past year, FIS shares have fallen 34.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 20.3%.



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FIS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the business services space are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, Dave Inc. DAVE and GDS Holdings Limited GDS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s current-year earnings is pinned at $4.69 per share and has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 66.7%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $576.9 million, implying 28.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $14.56 per share and has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 30 days against one movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $693.5 million, implying 25.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDS Holdings’ current-year earnings is pinned at $1.16 per share and has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. GDS Holdings beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 678.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, implying 18.7% year-over-year growth.

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Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GDS Holdings (GDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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