FIS Strengthens Digital Capabilities With Amount Acquisition

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently completed the purchase of a leading Chicago-based integrated digital banking origination and decisioning solutions provider, Amount.

The integration of Amount allows FIS to further expand its innovative solutions suite that addresses every stage of the money lifecycle. When money is at rest, the platform enhances account opening through secure, compliant processes that minimize fraud and ensure trust.

When money is in motion, it accelerates credit card issuance and payment processing, enabling faster approvals and delivering seamless customer journeys. And when money is at work, it provides financial institutions with advanced tools to improve efficiency, broaden their product offerings and simplify lending operations.

The buyout seems to be a prudent move on the part of FIS since Amount delivers a premier digital account opening experience for both consumers and small businesses across lending, cards and deposits, and processed more than 150 million new account applications. Its cloud-native, unified platform, enhanced with embedded AI, streamlines the onboarding process for banks, lenders and credit unions.

Benefits of the Recent Move to FIS

The recent move is expected to solidify FIS’ Banking Solutions segment through addition of a digital-native, cloud-first capability. It will also enable its clients to grow deposits, loans and card portfolios more effectively and securely. Revenues from the unit advanced 4% year over year in the first half of 2025.

FIS continually invests in cutting-edge technologies and develops new solutions to strengthen the payment infrastructure. By leveraging ongoing software innovation, strategic acquisitions and equity investments, FIS expands its range of offerings, allowing it to cross-sell more services to existing clients while drawing in new ones. Additionally, FIS partners with other organizations to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions to its customers.

FIS’ Share Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National have lost 14% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 3.2% fall. FIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

