FIS Revamps Private Capital Suite to Transform Private Equity Operations

A global financial technology provider, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS, recently launched an upgraded version of its Private Capital Suite, transforming it into a cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. This strategic enhancement incorporates the newly launched Investor Services Suite, creating a comprehensive front-to-back system tailored for private equity firms.

At its core, the suite is designed to address the major challenges faced by the industry, ranging from manual inefficiencies to compliance hurdles. By leveraging automation, real-time data insights and secure cloud technology, this platform is crafted to streamline investor onboarding, portfolio analytics, fund accounting and reporting. A standout feature is its multijurisdictional compliance capabilities, enabling firms to effortlessly navigate global regulatory requirements — an increasingly vital factor as private equity strategies become more complex and cross-border in nature.

The launch comes at a crucial moment for the private equity industry, which is grappling with rising investor demands, complex regulatory requirements and the need for transparency. This suite aims to offer firms a flexible and scalable ecosystem to improve transparency, efficiency and investor trust. Additionally, the improvement of anti-money laundering and know your customer protocols highlights FIS’ focus on compliance and safeguarding investors.

As we look to the future, the enhanced suite positions FIS perfectly to tap into the increasing demand for technology in alternative investments. With private capital expanding its role in global portfolios, solutions like this could set the benchmark for operational excellence and regulatory flexibility in the industry. Also, it empowers firms to enhance their performance, boost client engagement and future-proof operations in an evolving financial ecosystem.

Backed by consistent revenue growth and a long-term focus on digital innovation, FIS is well-positioned to sustain its momentum. In the first half of 2025, the company reported 3.8% year-over-year growth in revenues.

FIS’ Price Performance

Year to date, FIS shares have declined 20.8% against the industry’s growth of 0.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the business services space are OppFi Inc. OPFI, Green Dot Corporation GDOT and The Brink’s Company BCO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s current-year earnings of $1.42 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. OppFi beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $588.9 million, implying 12% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s current-year earnings of $1.35 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Green Dot beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 42.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, implying 20.3% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brink’s Company’s current-year earnings of $7.95 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Brink’s Company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 15.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $5.2 billion, suggesting 4.3% year-over-year growth.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brink's Company (The) (BCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.