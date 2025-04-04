FIS Powers Instant Rewards Redemption for Eligible Bilt Members

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently unveiled that its Premium Payback solution has been selected to enable real-time rewards redemption for Bilt. Bilt is an innovative payments and commerce network that converts everyday housing and neighborhood expenditures into valuable rewards and benefits for its users.

FIS’ Premium Payback seamlessly connects participating card issuers and merchants, enabling consumers to redeem loyalty points directly at the point of sale. This instant redemption option offers cardholders immediate savings while removing barriers such as the need for app downloads or additional sign-ups, ensuring a smoother checkout experience and fostering stronger cardholder engagement.

On the same date of the announcement of the latest move, Bilt Mastercard holders will be the first to use Bilt Points directly at checkout, as Bilt plans to extend this feature to all its eligible members starting in the third quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, Premium Payback empowers loyalty card issuers to better align with consumer expectations, explore innovative promotions and deliver a standout customer experience.

The recent move seems to be a time-opportune one, considering U.S. consumers are increasingly drawn to loyalty programs that maximize their spending power. Yet, outdated systems can create hurdles in redeeming points, interrupting the otherwise seamless flow of transactions. Findings from the 2024 Customer Loyalty Study by gift platform Snappy reveal that 76% of U.S. consumers are inclined to spend more with brands offering loyalty programs. In the competitive landscape of customer loyalty, FIS’ Loyalty business can capitalize by advancing financial technologies that enable the dynamic and continuous transfer of funds among banks, consumers and businesses.

Benefits of the Recent Move to FIS

The increased utilization of FIS’ Premium Payback solution is likely to drive the revenues of its Banking Solutions segment. The solution is offered as part of the card and retail payment solutions suite of the unit. Revenues of the Banking Solutions segment improved 2.2% year over year in 2024.

FIS continually prioritizes innovation by investing in cutting-edge technologies and launching solutions that strengthen the payment ecosystem. The company expands its portfolio through continuous software enhancements, strategic acquisitions and equity investments, which allow it to cross-sell a broader range of offerings to its current clients while drawing in new customers.

Additionally, FIS partners with various organizations to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions tailored to the diverse needs of its clientele. Recently, the company introduced the Securities Finance Matching Platform in the United States, which leverages advanced automated matching technology to provide broker-dealers with a secure, scalable and cost-efficient solution for securities financing.

FIS’ Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Fidelity National have gained 7% in the past month against the industry’s 1.8% decline. FIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS, Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC. While PagSeguro Digital currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Huron Consulting and SPX Technologies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The bottom line of PagSeguro Digital outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 9.29%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAGS’ 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 3.3% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 3.2% from the year-ago number. The consensus mark for PAGS’ earnings has moved 9.6% north in the past 60 days.

Huron Consulting’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HURN’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 10.5% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 8.9% from the prior-year reading. The consensus mark for HURN’s earnings has moved 3.5% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of SPX Technologies outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 8.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPXC’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 10.2% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 8.7% from the prior-year reading. The consensus mark for SPXC’s earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past 60 days.

PagSeguro Digital stock has gained 3% in the past month. However, shares of Huron Consulting and SPX Technologies have declined 3.2% and 12.8%, respectively, in the same time frame.

